IU Kokomo names Scott Jones executive vice chancellor for academic affairs

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo today announced that Scott Jones would return to campus as its new executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

A veteran administrator with more than 32 years of experience in higher education, Jones has spent the past four years as provost and vice president for academic affairs of Lander University, where he had an impressive record of launching academic programs and stewarded dramatic enrollment growth during a challenging time that included the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to his time at Lander, Jones was an award-winning, tenured professor at IU Kokomo, and served in leadership roles including associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“Dr. Jones is an extraordinarily competent, thoughtful, and energetic leader with a passion for student success. He is going to be an excellent addition to our team,” said Chancellor Mark Canada. “He was a powerful force for positive change when he was at IU Kokomo, and he has done impressive work during his time at Lander. I look forward to collaborating with him on a variety of projects that will serve our students, faculty, staff, and community in new, highly productive ways.”

Jones is excited to collaborate with IU Kokomo’s faculty to promote student success, and to create new opportunities to enhance the student experience.

“I am excited to join IU Kokomo and honored to have the opportunity to support the continuing success of its outstanding faculty, staff, and students,” he said. “Each day, IU Kokomo serves north central Indiana in a myriad of ways, including providing a transformative education to its students.”

Before IU Kokomo, Jones taught at Cornell University and Purdue University, where he received both his master’s degree and Ph.D. in English. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and English from Illinois State University and is a graduate of Harvard’s Institute for Management and Leadership in Education, and IU’s Executive Leadership Institute.

He is a frequent publisher and presenter, as well as an active contributor to his profession. A member of the Higher Learning Commission’s Accreditation Peer Review Team, he also has been active in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU).



Jones will begin his new role at IU Kokomo on January 30, 2023.



