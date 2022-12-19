IU Kokomo to close for the holidays

A Cougar banner in the snow

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo will be closed for the holidays from Friday, December 23 to Tuesday, January 3.

Campus offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

The Cougar Country Café and Ground Up Café will reopen Monday, January 9.

The Library will be closed December 23 to January 2, and again January 7 and 8.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed at iuk.edu/library.

The campus bookstore will be closed from December 23 to January 2, then will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday until January 20, when it will return to regular hours.

For more information or to order books online, go to bkstr.com/indianastore.

The Cole Fitness Center will be closed December 23 through Tuesday, January 3.

