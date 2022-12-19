Nursing students honored in hooding, pinning ceremony

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022, with a traditional recognition and pinning ceremony Thursday, December 15 in Havens Auditorium.
Seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates earned recognition, along with 41 in the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) track, 10 in the second-degree nursing track, and four in the RN to BSN track.
Dean Susan Hendricks, Christina Downey, interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, and Carolyn Townsend, associate dean of the pre-licensure track, all offered congratulations to the honorees.
April Mouser, clinical liaison, said faculty were proud to welcome them as colleagues, and added that their knowledge and skills would develop into the career of a lifetime, whether they are close by or far away.
“Nursing is all about touching lives, and lives touching yours along the way,” Mouser concluded. “My wish for you is that you find the area of nursing that lights a passion within your soul. May you never lose your passion for nursing, your drive for servanthood, and your devotion to outstanding care.”
MSN students participated in a hooding ceremony denoting their advanced degree, while those earning a BSN received pins.
Student speakers were Maria Ramos Hernandez, Gabby Killebrew, and Reggie Manuel.
Those honored are listed by degree and hometown.
Master of Science in Nursing:
Camden: Amanda Livingston
Frankfort: Patty Irene Cox
Kokomo: Srishti Bhatt
Pennville: Trina Michelle Marks
Terre Haute: Debora E. Long
Tipton: Deborah Tatman
Warren: Sonya Harrison
Second degree nursing graduates:
Carmel: Dustin Theis
Indianapolis: Joshua Oyeyemo Balogun, Bryant Wesley Randolph, Katherine E. Seiwert
Kokomo: Meagan Rose Brubaker, Reggie A. Manuel, Morgan Nicole Miller
Noblesville: Raegen Monk
Peru: Avery Erna Withrow
Swayzee: Amy K. Silverthorn
Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing:
Burlington: Lauren Marie Spraker
Carmel: Tori L. Frew, Brittany Kaylynn Lake
Cicero: Alexis Gilbert
Edinburgh: Kendal Rose Williams
Frankfort: Alexis Adonis Calderon Flores
Galveston: Carlie K. Ritchie
Kokomo: Madyson Lynn Alley, Asha Noelle Braun, Kara Denise Brown, Carly Rose Conwell, Naomi Ibukun Fakolade, Kayla Marie Fogle, Alexandra Kay Grecu, Olivia Katherine Grecu, Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew, Taylor Danielle Lee, Karyna Lohinova, Jenna Renee Main, Madelyn Rose Nelson, Katie Marie Robison, Malori Kristine Von Tobel, Ellie L. White
LaFontaine: Alyssa Marie Bitzel
Logansport: Jordyn E. Campbell, Ethan Jeffrey Hostetler, Elba Karina Munoz-Diaz
Marion: Lily Mae Davis, Taylor Nicole Fleece, Shianna Hobbs, Laci Shae Stone
Mulberry: Parker R. George
North Manchester: Maria Claudia Ramos Hernandez
Peru: Madison E. Winegardner, Kenyona Lynn Young
Roann: Makayla Jean Proffitt
Rochester: Sydney Nicole Robison, Bailey Lynn VanMeter
Royal Center: Nicole Jean Houk
Tipton: Kaelin Maxine Crawford
Windfall: Katie E. Tentler
Online RN to BSN:
Indianapolis: Chase Thomas Andrews
Noblesville: Michelle Alexandra Landis
Lafayette: Jennifer Ledman
Muncie: Samantha Ann Olubajo
