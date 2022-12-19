Nursing students honored in hooding, pinning ceremony

Five rows of men and women pose for a picture.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022, with a traditional recognition and pinning ceremony Thursday, December 15 in Havens Auditorium.

Seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates earned recognition, along with 41 in the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) track, 10 in the second-degree nursing track, and four in the RN to BSN track.

Dean Susan Hendricks, Christina Downey, interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, and Carolyn Townsend, associate dean of the pre-licensure track, all offered congratulations to the honorees.

April Mouser, clinical liaison, said faculty were proud to welcome them as colleagues, and added that their knowledge and skills would develop into the career of a lifetime, whether they are close by or far away.

“Nursing is all about touching lives, and lives touching yours along the way,” Mouser concluded. “My wish for you is that you find the area of nursing that lights a passion within your soul. May you never lose your passion for nursing, your drive for servanthood, and your devotion to outstanding care.”

MSN students participated in a hooding ceremony denoting their advanced degree, while those earning a BSN received pins.

Student speakers were Maria Ramos Hernandez, Gabby Killebrew, and Reggie Manuel.

Those honored are listed by degree and hometown.

Master of Science in Nursing:

Camden: Amanda Livingston

Frankfort: Patty Irene Cox

Kokomo: Srishti Bhatt

Pennville: Trina Michelle Marks

Terre Haute: Debora E. Long

Tipton: Deborah Tatman

Warren: Sonya Harrison

Second degree nursing graduates:

Carmel: Dustin Theis

Indianapolis: Joshua Oyeyemo Balogun, Bryant Wesley Randolph, Katherine E. Seiwert

Kokomo: Meagan Rose Brubaker, Reggie A. Manuel, Morgan Nicole Miller

Noblesville: Raegen Monk

Peru: Avery Erna Withrow

Swayzee: Amy K. Silverthorn

Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing:

Burlington: Lauren Marie Spraker

Carmel: Tori L. Frew, Brittany Kaylynn Lake

Cicero: Alexis Gilbert

Edinburgh: Kendal Rose Williams

Frankfort: Alexis Adonis Calderon Flores

Galveston: Carlie K. Ritchie

Kokomo: Madyson Lynn Alley, Asha Noelle Braun, Kara Denise Brown, Carly Rose Conwell, Naomi Ibukun Fakolade, Kayla Marie Fogle, Alexandra Kay Grecu, Olivia Katherine Grecu, Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew, Taylor Danielle Lee, Karyna Lohinova, Jenna Renee Main, Madelyn Rose Nelson, Katie Marie Robison, Malori Kristine Von Tobel, Ellie L. White

LaFontaine: Alyssa Marie Bitzel

Logansport: Jordyn E. Campbell, Ethan Jeffrey Hostetler, Elba Karina Munoz-Diaz

Marion: Lily Mae Davis, Taylor Nicole Fleece, Shianna Hobbs, Laci Shae Stone

Mulberry: Parker R. George

North Manchester: Maria Claudia Ramos Hernandez

Peru: Madison E. Winegardner, Kenyona Lynn Young

Roann: Makayla Jean Proffitt

Rochester: Sydney Nicole Robison, Bailey Lynn VanMeter

Royal Center: Nicole Jean Houk

Tipton: Kaelin Maxine Crawford

Windfall: Katie E. Tentler

Online RN to BSN:

Indianapolis: Chase Thomas Andrews

Noblesville: Michelle Alexandra Landis

Lafayette: Jennifer Ledman

Muncie: Samantha Ann Olubajo

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.