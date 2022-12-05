Updates on lunar expeditions offered at Observatory open house

The IU Kokomo Observatory with snow

KOKOMO, Ind. – Learn more about the moon, and test your lunar knowledge at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory’s free monthly open house on Sunday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the evening with an update on NASA’s Artemis mission to return to the moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to inspire a new generation of explorers. The program will land the first woman and person of color on the moon and explore more of its surface.

The new missions are named for the Greek goddess of the moon Artemis, who was twin sister to Apollo, namesake of NASA’s previous lunar project, which operated from 1968 to 1972.

Motl also plans to have a lunar-themed trivia quiz.

After the discussion, stargazers will be able to view Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars, along with most of the constellations of the winter hexagon, through the Observatory’s two telescopes – a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade’s larger light-collecting area allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky.

Viewing will continue until 9 p.m., weather permitting.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.