IU Kokomo congratulates December 2021 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two hundred thirteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in December 2021. The graduates represent 30 Indiana counties, seven states, and Saudi Arabia. Graduates are listed by hometown.
Those earning degrees include:
Almadinah Almunawrah, Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia
Majda Nuwayfi Alharbi, Master of Science in Nursing
Antioch, Illinois
David Diaz, Bachelor of General Studies
Akron
Shelby LeAnn Stakelbeck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexandria
Jonah Michael Jerrils, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Moore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anderson
Wendy Michelle Mathis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Arcadia
Brianne Ashley Brindley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Robert James Cross, Bachelor of Applied Science
Claire Renae Schildmeier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Atlanta
Abigail Paige Tanton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Avon
Adesuyi Temitope Adefegha, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katie A. Skellie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bedford
Tanner Daniel McBride, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Belen, New Mexico
Rowan Hannah, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Bloomington
Erinn Marie Adam, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Bringhurst
Shaley Miran Sines, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bunker Hill
Natalie C. Tubb, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Tyler Thomas Yoars, Bachelor of Science in Business
Burlington
Brooke Nicole May, Bachelor of General Studies
Camden
Sarah Catherine Richeson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Carmel
Allisen Jocelyn Bishop, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katelyn Nicole Hall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dori Hannah Rees, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cicero
Yudi Esperanza Gil Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Clarks Hill
Alanya Marie Cole, Bachelor of General Studies
Cold Spring, Minnesota
Heaven Leigh Douglas, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Cutler
Madison Jo Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Daleville
Abrah Joelle Humerickhouse, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Danville
Stephen G. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Darlington
Brittney Lynn Robbins, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Delphi
Kaitlyn Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Braxton Erik Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Denver
Sharlie Renee See, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Abigail Nicole Zartman, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Flora
Payton Dale Denny, Bachelor of Science in Business
Fortville
Haley Bethanne Abel, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Frankfort
Jose Omar Alanis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Katelyn Ivy Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gehrig Matthew Forsythe, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Christyn Marie Gephart, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Flor Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
McKinzie Lynn Remaly, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Jazmin Rocha, Bachelor of General Studies
Daniel Santos, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kelli Mariah Santos, Graduate Certificate in Business Fundamentals
Tanner J. Scott, Bachelor of Science in Education
Emma Marie Tolley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Franklin
George Hoskins II, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Galveston
Brooke Chase, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Andrea Beth Freeman, Master of Science in Nursing
Kellyn Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gary
Keira Gilmore, Master of Public Management
Granger
Sophia Marie Davidson, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Greentown
Holden C. Booher, Bachelor of Science in Education
Emily Allison Robbins, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jessica A. Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Business
Breanna L. Schaeffer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hammond
Akil Samuel McClain, Bachelor of General Studies
Hartford City
Grace Kathleen Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Houston, Texas
Evan Michael Doran, Bachelor of Applied Science
Indianapolis
Jordyn Colleen Adomatis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Allison Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sydney E. Foster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Colton Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Olamigoke David Omotayo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Baily Elizabeth Snow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Majd Watson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Ingalls
Rusti Nicole Ray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jeddah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia
Fatmah Ali Alabbassi, Master of Science in Nursing
Razan Abdulmuttaleb Alsayed Master of Science in Nursing
Knox
Destiny Alicia Materna, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kokomo
Scott Allen Aaron, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Lauren Rebecca Abney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaela Justice Noel Adams, Bachelor of Arts
Kelly Alford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katherine Jean Asher, Bachelor of Science in Education
Oriana Kathleen Barnard, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Stephanie Reneé Bender, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mercedes Kiera Brewster-Donaldson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Celena L Butler, Bachelor of General Studies
Cheyenne Alexis Carter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Camille Ruth Cooper, Bachelor of General Studies
Alexis Marie Crow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lauren A. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lindsay R. Dewey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Andrew Thomas Finicle, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kendal Fay Gentry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Adrian Rose Hale, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Jessica Leigh Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Education
Leah Hoback, Bachelor of General Studies
Jetney Hollonquest, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lynn Marie Howell, Bachelor of General Studies
Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kevin N. Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
Michael Noah Krol-Cain, Bachelor of General Studies
Vinh Teng Lee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brenna Grace Liston, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Renn Westley Martin, Bachelor of Science in Business
Laura Ann Miles, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Levi T. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jena Lynne Myers, Bachelor of Science in Education
Bailey Owens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Cynthia Marie Parrow, Bachelor of General Studies
Chase Allen Pearce, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Kshitija Perugu, Master of Business Administration
Jacob Pratt, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Asya Ashanta Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Jack Joseph Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Wesley Blane Satterfield, Bachelor of Science in Business
Chelsea Scott, Master of Business Administration
Brandi Nicole Sheefel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
,Jamison Isaac Lewis Slonaker, Bachelor of General Studies
Bailey K. Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashley Ann Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Maya Makena Valadez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katie Mae White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Christopher Collin Willis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Kayla Winger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nelly Zimbron, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
La Fontaine
Jared Benjamin Smith, Bachelor of Arts
Lafayette
Christina Diane Cox, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Kurtis Kuhn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amy L. Mickschl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rebecca M. Schwartz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sara Elizabeth Schwenk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amanda Kae Weida, Graduate Certificate in Composition Studies
Logansport
Emma Bowen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Johnathan Douglas Easter, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Chase Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Walker Keith Holcomb, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Sofia Nicole Pedersen Kertesz, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Mikayla Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Education
Maria Cindy Sanchez Castro, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Arianne Vargas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Louisville, Kentucky
Sydney Noelle Tierney, Bachelor of General Studies
Marion
Jackson Maurice Bush, Bachelor of Science in Business
Blake Aubrey Clifton, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lacey Dee Hale, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carla Annabella Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Mathias, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Stephanie McKinley, Master of Science in Nursing
Hannah Linguere Ndow, Bachelor of Arts
Karly Riggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michigantown
Heather Marie Sacha, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Middletown
Courtney Ashley Baty, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Anna F. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mooresville
Cali Lynn Burgess, Bachelor of General Studies
Muncie
Christopher Ethan Crenshaw, Master of Arts for Teachers, Graduate Certificate in Political Science
New Palestine
Carissa Dalton-Southgate, Bachelor of Applied Science
Noblesville
Bryana P. Bell, Bachelor of General Studies
Sandra Dee Gothrup, Bachelor of Arts
Mary Josephine Gregory VII, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Mark William Landis, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Cassidy Ray Reasoner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Olivia G. Schwab, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Leighanna Marie Shoemaker, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Bachelor of General Studies
Emily Grace Sims, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joselyn Liujia van de Venter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
North Manchester
Paige Nicole Wagoner, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Pendleton
Erin Elizabeth Smith, Bachelor of General Studies
Peru
Kaylee Monique Bohn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica Rae Conner, Bachelor of General Studies
Makinsey Renee Erickson, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Sammual James Jewell, Bachelor of General Studies
Kaitlyn Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business
Bryan Michael Kay, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Kathryn Allen Peck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gracie E. Ressett, Bachelor of Science in Business
Andrew Jacob Robinson, Bachelor of General Studies
Carley Sisson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zane T. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bridgette Josephine Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bridget Marie Wold, Bachelor of Arts
Cooper Christopher Wolfe, Bachelor of Science in Business
Pittsford, New York
Michael Joseph Stoev, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Plano, Texas
Duncan Andrew Reach, Bachelor of Science in Business
Roann
Haley Rae O’Brien, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochester
Hannah Hunting, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Maddison C. Meyer, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Rossville
Ryan McEntire, Bachelor of Science in Business
Anna Marie Winn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Royal Center
Sadye Beth Shedron, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Russiaville
Gavin Bugher, Bachelor of Science in Business
Britney Lynn Netherton, Bachelor of Arts
Christine M. Rassel, Master of Public Management
Jean Snyder, Master of Science in Nursing
Skyler Milton Workman, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sheridan
Brooke Michelle Bishop, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaylee Virginia Blackledge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alisa Marie Bowman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Leigh Hartman, Bachelor of Science in Education
Zachary Austin Kinkead, Bachelor of Science in Business
St. Louis, Missouri
Victoria Brooks, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Tipton
Bret M. Cummins, Bachelor of Science in Business
Morgan E. Earl, Bachelor of Science in Business
Chelsie E. Frazier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Colton R. Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Samuel Dean Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Business
Brooklin Nichole Shrock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Upland
Thomas Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Business
Valparaiso
Kelly Sue Chevalier, Graduate Certificate in Biology, Master of Arts for Teachers
Wabash
Jordan James Sisco, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Summer Dawn Sisco, Bachelor of Science in Business
Walton
Shelby Danielle Renee Fouch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jon Raderstorf, Bachelor of General Studies
Vivian Anahi Reynoso, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Warsaw
Ciara Catherine Stout, Bachelor of Science in Education
Westfield
Julie Anne Avellana, Master of Science in Nursing
Bailey Burnworth, Bachelor of General Studies
Parker Jay Harris, Bachelor of General Studies
Nathan Robert Voorhis, Bachelor of Science in Business
Winamac
Alexis Ann Reutebuch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.