IU Kokomo congratulates December 2021 graduates

A graduation cap seen from behind

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two hundred thirteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in December 2021. The graduates represent 30 Indiana counties, seven states, and Saudi Arabia. Graduates are listed by hometown.

Those earning degrees include:

Almadinah Almunawrah, Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Majda Nuwayfi Alharbi, Master of Science in Nursing

Antioch, Illinois

David Diaz, Bachelor of General Studies

Akron

Shelby LeAnn Stakelbeck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexandria

Jonah Michael Jerrils, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madison Moore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anderson

Wendy Michelle Mathis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Arcadia

Brianne Ashley Brindley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Robert James Cross, Bachelor of Applied Science

Claire Renae Schildmeier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Atlanta

Abigail Paige Tanton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Avon

Adesuyi Temitope Adefegha, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katie A. Skellie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bedford

Tanner Daniel McBride, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Belen, New Mexico

Rowan Hannah, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Bloomington

Erinn Marie Adam, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Bringhurst

Shaley Miran Sines, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bunker Hill

Natalie C. Tubb, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Tyler Thomas Yoars, Bachelor of Science in Business

Burlington

Brooke Nicole May, Bachelor of General Studies

Camden

Sarah Catherine Richeson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Carmel

Allisen Jocelyn Bishop, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katelyn Nicole Hall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dori Hannah Rees, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cicero

Yudi Esperanza Gil Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Clarks Hill

Alanya Marie Cole, Bachelor of General Studies

Cold Spring, Minnesota

Heaven Leigh Douglas, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Cutler

Madison Jo Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Daleville

Abrah Joelle Humerickhouse, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Danville

Stephen G. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Darlington

Brittney Lynn Robbins, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Delphi

Kaitlyn Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Braxton Erik Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Denver

Sharlie Renee See, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Abigail Nicole Zartman, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Flora

Payton Dale Denny, Bachelor of Science in Business

Fortville

Haley Bethanne Abel, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Frankfort

Jose Omar Alanis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Katelyn Ivy Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gehrig Matthew Forsythe, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Christyn Marie Gephart, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Flor Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

McKinzie Lynn Remaly, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Jazmin Rocha, Bachelor of General Studies

Daniel Santos, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kelli Mariah Santos, Graduate Certificate in Business Fundamentals

Tanner J. Scott, Bachelor of Science in Education

Emma Marie Tolley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Franklin

George Hoskins II, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Galveston

Brooke Chase, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Andrea Beth Freeman, Master of Science in Nursing

Kellyn Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gary

Keira Gilmore, Master of Public Management

Granger

Sophia Marie Davidson, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Greentown

Holden C. Booher, Bachelor of Science in Education

Emily Allison Robbins, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jessica A. Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Business

Breanna L. Schaeffer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hammond

Akil Samuel McClain, Bachelor of General Studies

Hartford City

Grace Kathleen Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Houston, Texas

Evan Michael Doran, Bachelor of Applied Science

Indianapolis

Jordyn Colleen Adomatis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allison Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sydney E. Foster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Colton Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Olamigoke David Omotayo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Baily Elizabeth Snow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Majd Watson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Ingalls

Rusti Nicole Ray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jeddah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Fatmah Ali Alabbassi, Master of Science in Nursing

Razan Abdulmuttaleb Alsayed Master of Science in Nursing

Knox

Destiny Alicia Materna, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kokomo

Scott Allen Aaron, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Lauren Rebecca Abney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaela Justice Noel Adams, Bachelor of Arts

Kelly Alford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katherine Jean Asher, Bachelor of Science in Education

Oriana Kathleen Barnard, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Stephanie Reneé Bender, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mercedes Kiera Brewster-Donaldson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Celena L Butler, Bachelor of General Studies

Cheyenne Alexis Carter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Camille Ruth Cooper, Bachelor of General Studies

Alexis Marie Crow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lauren A. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lindsay R. Dewey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Andrew Thomas Finicle, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kendal Fay Gentry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Adrian Rose Hale, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Jessica Leigh Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Education

Leah Hoback, Bachelor of General Studies

Jetney Hollonquest, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lynn Marie Howell, Bachelor of General Studies

Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kevin N. Jones, Bachelor of General Studies

Michael Noah Krol-Cain, Bachelor of General Studies

Vinh Teng Lee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brenna Grace Liston, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Renn Westley Martin, Bachelor of Science in Business

Laura Ann Miles, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Levi T. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Jena Lynne Myers, Bachelor of Science in Education

Bailey Owens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Cynthia Marie Parrow, Bachelor of General Studies

Chase Allen Pearce, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Kshitija Perugu, Master of Business Administration

Jacob Pratt, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Asya Ashanta Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Sawyer Ashton Michael Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Jack Joseph Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Wesley Blane Satterfield, Bachelor of Science in Business

Chelsea Scott, Master of Business Administration

Brandi Nicole Sheefel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

,Jamison Isaac Lewis Slonaker, Bachelor of General Studies

Bailey K. Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ashley Ann Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Maya Makena Valadez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katie Mae White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Christopher Collin Willis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Kayla Winger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nelly Zimbron, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

La Fontaine

Jared Benjamin Smith, Bachelor of Arts

Lafayette

Christina Diane Cox, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Kurtis Kuhn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amy L. Mickschl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rebecca M. Schwartz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sara Elizabeth Schwenk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amanda Kae Weida, Graduate Certificate in Composition Studies

Logansport

Emma Bowen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Johnathan Douglas Easter, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Chase Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Walker Keith Holcomb, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Sofia Nicole Pedersen Kertesz, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Mikayla Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Education

Maria Cindy Sanchez Castro, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Arianne Vargas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Louisville, Kentucky

Sydney Noelle Tierney, Bachelor of General Studies

Marion

Jackson Maurice Bush, Bachelor of Science in Business

Blake Aubrey Clifton, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lacey Dee Hale, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carla Annabella Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Mathias, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Stephanie McKinley, Master of Science in Nursing

Hannah Linguere Ndow, Bachelor of Arts

Karly Riggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michigantown

Heather Marie Sacha, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Middletown

Courtney Ashley Baty, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Anna F. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mooresville

Cali Lynn Burgess, Bachelor of General Studies

Muncie

Christopher Ethan Crenshaw, Master of Arts for Teachers, Graduate Certificate in Political Science

New Palestine

Carissa Dalton-Southgate, Bachelor of Applied Science

Noblesville

Bryana P. Bell, Bachelor of General Studies

Sandra Dee Gothrup, Bachelor of Arts

Mary Josephine Gregory VII, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Mark William Landis, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Cassidy Ray Reasoner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Olivia G. Schwab, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Leighanna Marie Shoemaker, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Bachelor of General Studies

Emily Grace Sims, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Joselyn Liujia van de Venter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

North Manchester

Paige Nicole Wagoner, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Pendleton

Erin Elizabeth Smith, Bachelor of General Studies

Peru

Kaylee Monique Bohn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jessica Rae Conner, Bachelor of General Studies

Makinsey Renee Erickson, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Sammual James Jewell, Bachelor of General Studies

Kaitlyn Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business

Bryan Michael Kay, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Kathryn Allen Peck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gracie E. Ressett, Bachelor of Science in Business

Andrew Jacob Robinson, Bachelor of General Studies

Carley Sisson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zane T. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bridgette Josephine Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bridget Marie Wold, Bachelor of Arts

Cooper Christopher Wolfe, Bachelor of Science in Business

Pittsford, New York

Michael Joseph Stoev, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Plano, Texas

Duncan Andrew Reach, Bachelor of Science in Business

Roann

Haley Rae O’Brien, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rochester

Hannah Hunting, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maddison C. Meyer, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Rossville

Ryan McEntire, Bachelor of Science in Business

Anna Marie Winn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Royal Center

Sadye Beth Shedron, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Russiaville

Gavin Bugher, Bachelor of Science in Business

Britney Lynn Netherton, Bachelor of Arts

Christine M. Rassel, Master of Public Management

Jean Snyder, Master of Science in Nursing

Skyler Milton Workman, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sheridan

Brooke Michelle Bishop, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaylee Virginia Blackledge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alisa Marie Bowman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Leigh Hartman, Bachelor of Science in Education

Zachary Austin Kinkead, Bachelor of Science in Business

St. Louis, Missouri

Victoria Brooks, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Tipton

Bret M. Cummins, Bachelor of Science in Business

Morgan E. Earl, Bachelor of Science in Business

Chelsie E. Frazier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Colton R. Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Samuel Dean Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brooklin Nichole Shrock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Upland

Thomas Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Business

Valparaiso

Kelly Sue Chevalier, Graduate Certificate in Biology, Master of Arts for Teachers

Wabash

Jordan James Sisco, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Summer Dawn Sisco, Bachelor of Science in Business

Walton

Shelby Danielle Renee Fouch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jon Raderstorf, Bachelor of General Studies

Vivian Anahi Reynoso, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Warsaw

Ciara Catherine Stout, Bachelor of Science in Education

Westfield

Julie Anne Avellana, Master of Science in Nursing

Bailey Burnworth, Bachelor of General Studies

Parker Jay Harris, Bachelor of General Studies

Nathan Robert Voorhis, Bachelor of Science in Business

Winamac

Alexis Ann Reutebuch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

