VIDEO: There is more to biology than photosynthesis

Feb 18, 2022
a grid with images of a bird, a woman in a lab and a man holding a reptile
KOKOMO, Ind. – Maybe you can think of nothing better than dedicating your life to studying organisms. Perhaps you’re kind of obsessed with relationships between living things and the environment around them.

If you’re interested in finding a fulfilling degree in the biomedical field — whether in research labs, for pharmaceutical companies, or as field biologists — or you know that you’re on your way to a graduate or professional program, a biology degree from Indiana University Kokomo is the degree for you!

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

