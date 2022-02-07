Winter hexagon constellations on view at Open House

The observatory in the snow

KOKOMO, Ind. – Learn more about fast radio bursts — super intense, millisecond-long bursts of radio waves produced by unidentified sources in the distant cosmos — at a free Indiana University Kokomo Observatory open house.

Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the evening at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, with a presentation about current understanding of fast radio bursts, which were first discovered in 2007.

Following the discussion, those attending may look at the stars and planets through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.

“We won’t have any planets visible, but we will have the moon and highlights from the constellations of the winter hexagon,” Motl said.

Viewing will continue until 9 p.m., weather permitting.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

IU requires that masks be worn at all indoor events.

