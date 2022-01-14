Campus to close for MLK Day, virtual events offered

two hands shaking under an American flag

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will be closed Monday, January 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A series of virtual events will be available to commemorate the holiday.

The Library, Cougar Country Café, Ground Up Café, and the bookstore will all be closed. The Cole Fitness Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library/

The campus will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 18.

IU’s Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs will host the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, A Journey Toward True Education Social Justice Conference from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 16, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, January 17. A complete schedule and registration are available at mlkcelebration.indiana.edu.

Locally, Second Missionary Baptist Church is having an online ecumenical community service at 11 a.m. Monday, January 17, at smbchurch.com.

Wednesday, January 19, join in a virtual viewing of the film MLK/FBI, followed by discussion led by Sarah Heath, associate professor of history. Register here.

The commemoration wraps up Saturday, January 22 with a virtual celebration co-hosted by the campus and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Omicron Phi Omega Chapter. Register here.

All events are free and open to the public.

