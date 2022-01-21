Health care professionals, friends, to be recognized for service

red background with the words School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions honoring excellence

KOKOMO, Ind. – The last two years have been challenging for health care professionals, as they’ve faced the greater need presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) will recognize their contributions at its Alumni and Friends of Distinction Celebration, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 25, in the Kelley Student Center.

Dean Susan Hendricks said the theme for the event is Lighting the Way, “because in this time of darkness in the pandemic, nurses and people who work in health care in one way or another are really lighting the way. We want to honor that.”

The School has traditionally recognized alumni as Nurses of Distinction every two years, but with the addition of Allied Health professions to the school, and other factors, are adding more honors this year: the Allied Health Professionals of Distinction, and Friends of Nursing and Allied Health Professions awards.

“We recognized that during the pandemic, there were people who are not our graduates who have been important friends to our school,” Hendricks said. “The Friends award is for people who are not alumni, but have been really great partners with us, or who have done really wonderful things in the community and invited us to collaborate.”

She noted that the 2021 Gallup ratings for honesty and ethics of various professions listed nurses at the top, where they have been every year since 2001.

“Health care professionals tend to be humble,” she said. “They are people who are there to get the job done, have empathy for others, and care for others. Most nurses aren’t glory-seeking, and yet who in our society has done more to serve our community in the last few years than these professionals?”

Honorees will be announced closer to the time of the event.

Those who wish to attend may RSVP go.iu.edu/4ab4.

