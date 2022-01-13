Music City provides inspiration for business students

A group of people

KOKOMO, Ind. – When you’ve always lived in a small town, it’s hard to imagine living and working in a large city.

But when you see someone from your town, and from your university, who has achieved success, it’s easier to believe.

An Indiana University Kokomo KEY trip gave 20 students in the School of Business a chance to picture themselves in fast-growing Nashville, Tennessee, including a visit with alumnus Doug Showalter, who talked about his career in the music industry.

“You see someone else who went to IUK, and is now pretty successful,” said Molly Lewis, a senior majoring in human resources with a minor in music. “It gave me a sense that if you work for what you want, eventually you will end up there. He didn’t just talk about the music industry, he talked about how to be successful, and how to use your life experience to achieve the dreams you have for yourself.”

Showalter, who earned his degree in 2005 with a major in Communication Arts and minor in Fine Arts, has lived in Nashville since October 2015. He’s a full-time music producer and songwriter and played guitar for the country music singer Cam from 2014 to 2018 and is a producer on both of her albums for RCA.