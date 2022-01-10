Webb telescope subject of free Observatory open house

The Observatory in the snow

KOKOMO, Ind. – Learn more about the recent launch of the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed, during an open house at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory.

Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the event at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 16, with a presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Christmas Day. Currently, the telescope is undergoing testing as it travels over the next few months to orbit about one million miles away from Earth.

Following the discussion, those attending may look at the stars and planets through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.

Motl said weather permitting, stargazers should be able to see a bright moon and Jupiter, as well as the prominent constellations of the winter hexagon.

Viewing will continue until 9 p.m., weather permitting.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

IU requires that masks be worn at all indoor events.

