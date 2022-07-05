Faculty honored for classroom excellence, with Trustees Teaching Awards

Photo of two male and four female instructors.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Six Indiana University Kokomo faculty members received 2022 IU Trustees Teaching Awards, as recognition for excellence in the classroom.

Scott Blackwell, Dmitriy Chulkov, Sarrah Grubb, Gin Morgan, Jamie Oslawski-Lopez, and Melinda Stanley earned the award, which is given each spring to honor faculty who have had a positive impact on student learning, especially for undergraduates.

Department chairs and deans identify candidates, who are then recommended by a selection committee.

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and deputy chancellor, congratulated the faculty members selected.

“These six recipients exemplify IU Kokomo’s deep commitment to student success, experiential learning, diversity, inclusion, and equity,” he said. “I’m honored to have them as colleagues.”

Honorees include:

Scott Blackwell, lecturer in philosophy, was commended for creating “a safe learning climate, focused on student civility and equity-based teaching.” He was described in his nomination as exemplifying a learner-center approach to teaching, and as a teacher who believes students are not just learners but are also teachers. Blackwell is active in professional development, a leader in online education, and serves as a Quality Matters review chair.

Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems, was praised for his “Innovative pedagogical strategies, such as his problem-based learning teaching method for economics,” that has been adopted by three universities, He is active in professional development and integrates the scholarship of teaching and learning into his courses and research agenda.

Sarrah Grubb, assistant professor of education, was recognized for honoring the diverse experiences of her students, and her belief in student-focused learning, with her nomination noting that “her curriculum design is intentional, guided by frameworks such as Universal Design for Learning, along with technologies such as Pear Deck, to build accessible and high-quality experiences for students.” She was also instrumental in developing the online Master’s in Teaching, Learning, and Curriculum degree.

Gin Morgan, assistant professor of psychology, earned recognition for teaching informed by research, such as her mastery assignments, “which allow for productive struggle and repeated practice.” Her co-authored case study examining efforts to scaffold undergraduate research was published in the Journey of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning in 2021. She mentors undergraduate research projects and is coordinator for the Institute for Undergraduate Research in Psychology.

Jamie Oslawski-Lopez, assistant professor of sociology was praised because she “brings in diverse voices and experiences to develop a classroom atmosphere conducive to learning.” She was commended for connecting sociology’s relevance to the everyday world and incorporating experiential and applied learning through KEY trips and course projects. The Kokomo Experience and You, or KEY program, is the campus’s distinctive experiential learning program, which provides students chances to connect with people and participate in real-world experiences, including travel, internships, and research with faculty.

Melinda Stanley, lecturer in health care management, was applauded for developing four new courses in health management, while also completing her doctorate and maintaining a heavy teaching load. “Melinda continues to serve as a leader in online education and innovative teaching practices,” her nomination said, noting she was recently accepted into FACET, IU’s service-oriented teaching academy for faculty.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.