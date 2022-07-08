Faculty recognized for outstanding research, scholarship

Xiaoqiong (Crystal) Wang and Dmitriy Chulkov

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo recognized two faculty members for generating new knowledge in the fields of economics, management information systems, and finance, with its annual research awards.

Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems (MIS), received the 2021 senior faculty award, while Xiaoqiong (Crystal) Wang, associate professor of finance, received the junior faculty award.

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and deputy chancellor, thanked both for their outstanding work.

“Research and creative work form an important part of a professor’s role,” he said. “Dr. Wang and Dr. Chulkov have excelled in this realm, contributing substantially to the dissemination of knowledge in their disciplines.”

Chulkov said he was honored to receive the award, and that it speaks highly of the quality of research in the School of Business, as he wrote and co-published papers with Wang, Joungyeon Kim, associate professor of accounting and MIS, and Steve Cox, professor of finance, in 2021.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic made teaching and research more challenging, as classes and collaborations had to move online. Despite those challenges, he had four journal publications accepted in 2021, and two papers accepted for the highly competitive annual conference organized by the Allied Social Sciences Associations and the American Economic Association — the top conference in his field.

Chulkov teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in the social science of economics and the applied business discipline of management information systems.

“I challenge myself to incorporate my teaching areas into my research agenda,” he said. “As a result, my research is usually interdisciplinary and includes topics both in applied microeconomics and MIS.”

Wang, who was recently promoted from assistant professor to associate professor, said she was “deeply honored” to receive the award.

“It is recognition of the research work I have accomplished and motivates me to do better research in the future,” she said. “It is also an indication of excellent support from my colleagues, family, and friends.”

Her scholarship focuses on several interrelated topics in corporate finance and asset prices, with her current interests in mutual funds, insider trading, international finance, financial institutions, corporate social responsibility, and environmental, social, and governance, among others.

In 2021, she published three peer-reviewed journal articles and nine completed working papers and has been lauded for supporting undergraduate students as they complete and present their research, and for serving as a referee for conferences and journals in finance.

