Campus art gallery reopens with new exhibition

A white sculpture shaped like a foot sits on a table, with a plant growing out of it.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo Art Gallery will host its first exhibition in two years, featuring artworks of Biosphere, on Thursday, June 9, beginning with an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We’re very happy the campus gallery is open again, and we are able to use that space for exhibitions as well as resume our regular New Media, Art, and Technology (NMAT) programming,” said Gregory Steel, incoming department chair.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus repurposed the gallery as a testing site, while the Downtown Gallery provided a venue to continue hosting exhibitions of work by students, faculty, and artists around the country. The downtown gallery is now closed.

“Our gallery provides something otherwise not available in our community, which is the opportunity to see art from different places and different perspectives,” he said, adding that it is also a lab for arts students. “It’s an integral part of our process.”

This exhibit of professional artists will be on display until July 9. The IU Kokomo Art Gallery is in Upper Alumni Hall, in the Library Building, 2300 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Follow the Gallery on Instagram @iukartgallery.

