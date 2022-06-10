Campus honors employees of the year

IU Kokomo honored its employees of the year.

KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo honored the achievements of its employees of the year at the annual campus picnic Wednesday (June 8).

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke offered congratulations to Employee of the Year recipients Heather Humphrey, professional staff; Hillarie Elkin, support staff; and Julie Dick, service maintenance staff, along with all nominees.

“We thank these outstanding leaders for their service to our students, and dedication to their success,” she said. “They lead from where they are in their roles, contributing to making IU Kokomo a campus of choice for north central Indiana.”

Humphrey, an academic advisor, joined IU Kokomo in 2013. Her nomination highlighted her work building relationships in the Office of Advising and Student Success, saying she “looks for opportunities to bring out others’ strengths, and takes time to celebrate individual and team accomplishments.”

Elkin, administrative assistant in the School of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, joined IU Kokomo in 2019. She was commended on her work on ceremonies, with her nomination commending her “attention to detail, and commitment to providing an outstanding experience for our nursing students and their families.”

Dick, a custodian, joined IU Kokomo in 2021. She was commended for “a work ethic that is beyond compare,” noting that she is meticulous in her work, and is helpful to others in her department and on campus.

Additional nominees included:

Service maintenance: Lucien Madding, shipping and receiving.

Support staff: Marisha Besser, admissions counselor; Donna Bevington, administrative secretary; Meredith Dittfield, financial aid counselor; Jenny Frodge, advising assistant; Julie Kendall, administrative secretary; Nancy Larkin, human resources coordinator; Bev Marshall, human resources assistant; LeeAnn Salmons, executive administrative assistant; Susan Wilson, administrative secretary; and Martha Young, technical services assistant

Professional staff: Dara Bishop, director of financial aid; Chanda Deaton, instructional technologist/assessment data specialist; Eric Echelbarger, men’s basketball coach; Shelly Eisaman, coordinator of accessibility; Kim Evans, academic advisor; Sylvia Mason, executive assistant; and Heather Pickens, director of business and accounting services.

