IU Kokomo salutes May 2022 graduates

Five graduates stand in a row

KOKOMO, Ind. —Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2022. The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Graduates are listed by hometown.

Those who earned degrees include:

Alexandria

Allyson E. Granger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Mallory Catherine Naselroad, Bachelor of Arts

Mary Kaitlin Sayre, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Anderson

Jalisa Morgan, Bachelor of Arts

Brittany Hope Stewart, Master of Science in Nursing

Arcadia

Emma Kay Probst, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Avon

Yeshua Allen Hayes, Bachelor of General Studies

Kennedy Jo Kidd, Bachelor of General Studies

Baldwin, Missouri

Seth Michael Denoyer, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Bloomington

Sydney N. Conger, Bachelor of Arts

Bourbon

Jaela Claire Meister, Bachelor of Science in Business

Bringhurst

Briley Ann Blocher, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Heather Rae Kauffman, Bachelor of Science in Education

Brownsburg

Silvia Satula Sr., Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bunker Hill

Fletcher Robert Williams, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Burnettsville

Sidney Kay Myers, Bachelor of Science in Business

Carmel

Jack William Doerges, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Merit E. Engaly, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Madilyn Guffey, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Alena Nusbaum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nicholas Stark, Associate of Liberal Studies

Mary-Matalyn Arianna Tom, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Simona Wildman, Master of Science in Nursing

Chicago, Illinois

Isannah Teal Fridholm, Associate of Liberal Studies

Churubusco

Amanda Evagene Papenbrock, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Cicero

Peyton Lyn Zebrauskas

Clermont, Florida

Jade Laun, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Columbia, South Carolina

Alyssa Monet Newsome, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Converse

Casey Jo Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business

Madyson Raigh Dedman, Bachelor of Science in Education

Crawfordsville

Tamara Louise Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Delphi

Jaycee Lynn Allen, Bachelor of Science in Education

Denver

Taylor Robins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Matthew Eric Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Business

Elwood

Shantel Marie Blackford, Bachelor of General Studies

Kennedee J. Franklin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Ryne Gross, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Alyssa Renee Haas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jakob D. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Euless, Texas

Allan Joseph, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Fairmount

Ashley Shannell Ingram, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fishers

Kelly Jean Jones, Master of Science in Nursing

Connor Ryan Lancashire, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Flora

Ross A. Filbrun, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Madison Lynn Graybill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fort Wayne

Sarah Helen Khaing, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Carson Michael Pocock, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Frankfort

Hanna Elizabeth Alquezada, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maria Balderas, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Kaylah Marie Bolender, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Kayla Danielle Chapin, Bachelor of Arts

Savannah Cooper, Bachelor of Arts

Gustavo A. Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Erik Lopez, Associate of Liberal Studies

Kallie R. Mennen, Associate of Science in Radiography

Jessica Balderas Munoz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Caitlin Michelle Pearcy, Bachelor of Science in Business

Iran Giselle Ramos Villanueva, Bachelor of General Studies

Nancy Santiago, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Alexis G. Schrimsher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rebecca Carol Sietsma, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brendan Elliott Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Madalynn Kay Wyrick, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Fulton

Dakota Hayden, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Galveston

Cody Duane Harden, Bachelor of Science in Business

Gas City

Alec James Barney, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Joshua Dakin, Bachelor of Science in Education

Mackenzie Michelle Skeens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kayla Warner, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Goldsmith

Melynda Cherie Phalen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Greentown

Isaac John Beachy, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Allison Danielle Hanner, Associate of Science in Radiography

Alivia F. Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Isabel Rose Shepherd, Associate of Science in Radiography

Greenwood

Erick Bunch, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Maryam Tomilola Lawal, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Greenwood

Katherine Loepker, Bachelor of General Studies

Hemlock

Brittany Lynn Sands, Associate of Liberal Studies

Huntington

Katie Marie Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Business

Idaville

Jerika Nikole Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Indianapolis

Nathan Amayun, Master of Science in Nursing

Sarah Rochelle Ashcraft, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Leah Estell Coe, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

James Earl Gilson Jr., Master of Public Management

Allante Harper, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Aubrey F. Hauenstein, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michele Lynn Lawson, Master of Science in Nursing

Tamara Shropshire, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jamestown

Adam Rylee Voils, Bachelor of General Studies

Kokomo

Effaf Ayah Abdallah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Parker Ava Mackinsey Allen, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Daniel Anthony Allender West, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Courtney Lee Altherr, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Alex John Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Jocelyn Irene Andrews, Associate of Science in Radiography

Spencer Janay Arnett, Bachelor of Arts

MaKail Elizabeth Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Nolan Gabriel Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Margaret Rayanne Austin, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Chloe Lea Bales, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jacob Daniel Barnes, Master of Science in Nursing

Mikayla Chantell Beard, Bachelor of Arts

Ryan C. Beck, Bachelor of Science in Business

Ethan B. Breisch, Bachelor of Science in Business

Nakia Antoniek Brigham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Erika Lavon Brogdon, Bachelor of Science in Education

Jacob A. Brown, Bachelor of Science in Business

Emily Rae Bryant, Bachelor of Arts

Kyle Richard Burdette, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Rebekah K. Burnette, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Heather Jacqueline Bye, Master of Science in Nursing

Courtney Diana-Marie Cain, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

James Hunter Cain, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Rheticia A.Cannon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

James R. Casad, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tiarianah Nicole Chambers, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Craig James Closson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Ashley N. Cone, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madison Ruth Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Business

Logan Catherine Cox, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Dayna Michelle Damewood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alex G. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Education

Garrett Matthew Dick, Associate of Liberal Studies

Carson Christopher Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Favour Ojima Ebikwo, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Carleigh Madison Feldhouse, Bachelor of Science in Business, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Alec C. Fitts, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Brock Allen Floyd, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Joseph Lee Frakes, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Shelby Ralynn Friend, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Quirin M. Gilbert, Master of Business Administration

Mark Goudy, Bachelor of Science in Business

Desean Lamont Hampton, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Hannah Harrell, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Pierce Andrew Hasadinton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jessica Irene Hatt, Bachelor of Arts

Jared Myqual Heard, Bachelor of Science in Sociology, Bachelor of General Studies

Jessica Marie Hill, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Madison Grace Hine, Bachelor of Science in Business

Alexis Renae Hodupp, Master of Science in Nursing

Christiana Dawn Hopper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cassidy Amber Hoppes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nakyla D. Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Gretchen Hunt, Bachelor of General Studies

Braxtyn Diana Hurley, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Cindy Rose Inglehearn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Courtney Sharell Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Abigail G. Keith, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Ken Steven Kessler, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jadon Nathaniel Kosberg, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Conner J. Leicht, Bachelor of Science in Education

Bryce A. Lenz, Bachelor of General Studies

Kearah Anne Little, Bachelor of Science in Education

Blake Edward Martin, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Austin Anthony Martino, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Stephanie Eileen Maus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Emma McGregor, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Rachele Lynn McQuern, Master of Business Administration

Iliana Mehmeti, Bachelor of Science in Business

Masen L. Melton, Bachelor of Science in Business

Hannah R. Mendenhall, Bachelor of Arts

Ashley Renee Miller, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Nathaniel Addison Moore, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Vanessa Christina Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Sarah Kathryn Murdock, Bachelor of Arts

Sydney Murphy, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Shailyn Andrea Nash, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Evan Austin Ohman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Landry Reece Ozmun, Bachelor of Science in Business

Destiny Marie Parkison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sierra Nicole Peete, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Claire E. Pepka, Associate of Science in Radiography

Andrew Rohail Pervez, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Joseph Charles Pickard, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Sheris Ann Plemons, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Shiloh Lee Pullen, Bachelor of Arts

Brianna Nicole Ramsey, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Sarah Elizabeth Reel, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Cole Riley, Bachelor of Science in Business

Alexa Shae Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Business

Grace Catherine Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shayne Matthew Roth, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Rylea N. Royer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kaitlyn E. Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Samuel L. Scimia, Bachelor of Science in Business

Trenton David Sears, Bachelor of Science in Business

Christian Michael Sexton, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Shaylee Teresa Shafer, Bachelor of General Studies

Joslyn Mychal Sloss, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Nicholas Scott Sottong Sr., Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

TreQuan D. Spivey, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Hunter N. Stephens, Bachelor of Arts

Kaila Stiner, Bachelor of Science in Business

Mackenzie Marie Thornsbury, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Trevor Wayne Townsend, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Elizabeth Ellen Vautaw, Master of Business Administration

Madison Renee Walker, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Tao Wang, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

James William Webster, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Alexander Keith Whiteman, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Megan Marie Wilcox, Master of Business Administration

Judy Mae Yard, Master of Science in Nursing

Monica Zavala, Associate of Science in Radiography

Lafayette

Brent Isaac Bellah, Bachelor of Science in Business

Christine E. Biang, Associate of Science in Radiography

Lucas DeHahn, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Ashlyn Drake, Bachelor of Science in Education

Shaton Doloris Hill, Associate of Science in Radiography

Marques Jamaal Rayford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amanda Rae Rowe, Master of Arts

Jasmine J. Walker, Master of Public Management

Morgan Yvonne Yerk, Master of Science in Nursing

Lapel

Kimberly Joest, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lebanon

Lisa Elaine Rhoades, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Logansport

Jared M. Baldini, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tifany N. Burnett, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Adrian Gazcon, Bachelor of Arts

Salem Ann Nicole Hanawalt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaylu Hiatt, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Lilith Margaret Foreman Jay, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Haley Rachelle Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Shadd Leon McLochlin, Bachelor of Science in Business

Erika Dawn Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kelley Platt, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tasha Lynn Stark, Bachelor of Science in Business

Macy

Elizabeth Ann Brannum, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Samantha Tims, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Marion

Megan L. Althouse, Associate of Science in Radiography

Madison Bealler, Bachelor of General Studies

Chance Joshua Bridges, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Madilyn Cora Hardcastle, Associate of Liberal Studies

Sharon Marie Hazelett, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Allison Michelle Highley, Bachelor of Science in Business

Del’Reann La’ Tres Horton, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jared William Hutchens, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kevin T. Mathias, Bachelor of Science in Business

Mariah Misson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Madeline Grace Nall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gabrielle Marie Rahrar, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Medora

Brayton Nathaniel Hattabaugh, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Memphis

Zoie Elaine Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Michigantown

Cody Lee Hettmansperger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Monticello

Rosario Cruz, Associate of Liberal Studies

Jonathan George Haygood, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jennifer Elizabeth Serratos, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Muncie

Chloe Trissel, Bachelor of General Studies

New Castle

Leanna Rose Lome, Bachelor of Arts

Noblesville

Haylie Marie Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Meghan K. Bartelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Benjamin Zane Bolinger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Matthew Lea Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Victoria Yazmeen Dittmar, Bachelor of Science in Education

Katherine Jane Goldstein, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madeline Anne Ivanov, Bachelor of Science in Education

Caitlin Grace Kinkead, Bachelor of Science in Education

Tyler Alan Marcum, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Lyndsey Marie Weaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Donald Lee Whetro, Bachelor of General Studies

North Manchester

Halie Renee Wampler, Associate of Science in Radiography

Peru

Hannah Elaine Burton, Bachelor of General Studies

Danielle Marie Chapman, Bachelor of Science in Education

Noah Anthony Claus, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Tyanne Marie Cochran, Bachelor of General Studies

Kirsta Ann Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ayris L. Gilbertson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Haley Holycross, Bachelor of Science in Education

Alexanne Jia Lun Hough, Bachelor of Science in Business

Abby MeShelle Jewell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zoe L. Musselman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Adhir Narendra Patel, Associate of Science in Radiography

Julia Marie Joanne Petzold, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Betsy Michelle Powell, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Erika Ross, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Jenny Rebecca Ross, Master of Science in Nursing

Chad Nathaniel Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jeffrey Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business

Anthony Strohecker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Christina Marie Strohecker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Michaela Sue Woolum, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Brent A. Yard Jr, Master of Business Administration

Rensselaer

Jaylen Scott Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Business

Roann

Spencer Blake Enyeart, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rochester

Adam Basham, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Alexia Marie Gohn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jakob Dane Good, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Maegan Elizabeth Pendley, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brenda Kitch Purkey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amber Victoria Willard, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Rossville

Darci Lyn Mohler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Russiaville

Kyle Nathan Copenhaver, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Baylee Martin, Bachelor of Arts

Janae A. Quinn, Bachelor of Science in Education

Andrea Kay Ralston, Bachelor of Arts

Madison Nicole Surber, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Katelyn Scott Workman, Bachelor of Science in Education

Victoria L. Wunderlich, Bachelor of Science in Education

Sharpsville

John W. Parkison, Bachelor of Arts

Shelbyville

Jennifer Jo Teague, Master of Arts

Sheridan

Collin Ryan Ells, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lucas Michael Martin, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Star City

Jo Ann Runk, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Thorntown

Kara Danielle Funk, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Tipton

Caitlyn Marie Applegate, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Joshua Caleb Brock, Bachelor of Science in Business

Emily Christine Derheimer, Bachelor of Science in Education

Jossie Marie Helmerick, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Rachel Marie Majors, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Haley Alexandra Shook, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jacob Teuscher, Bachelor of General Studies

Alec Peyton Weddell, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Twelve Mile

Morgan Michelle Musick, Bachelor of General Studies

Alexa Nicole Quillen, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Wabash

Diana Paola Cubides Matallana, Master of Business Administration

Cameron Scott Gibson, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business

Taylor Brianne Kock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Miranda Mitchell, Master of Science in Nursing

Kenda Marie Mullen, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Makenna Jae Norman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science, Bachelor of Science in Education

Morgan Brianne Owens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Josie R. Phillipy, Bachelor of Science in Education

Alicyn Sheets, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hope Olivia Unger, Associate of Science in Radiography

Walton

Delanie C. Deeter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Elizabeth Jacqueline Eurit, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Paige Jackson, Bachelor of Arts

Waynesville, North Carolina

Amber Stingley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

West Lafayette

Natalie Hawn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Abigail Leigh Rich, Associate of Liberal Studies

West Terre Haute

Morgan Kate Weir, Bachelor of Science in Business

Westfield

Jacob Carson Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Benjamin Ryan Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Wolcott

Samuel Thomas Rance Jr., Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.