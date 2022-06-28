IU Kokomo salutes May 2022 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. —Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2022. The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Graduates are listed by hometown.
Those who earned degrees include:
Alexandria
Allyson E. Granger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Mallory Catherine Naselroad, Bachelor of Arts
Mary Kaitlin Sayre, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Anderson
Jalisa Morgan, Bachelor of Arts
Brittany Hope Stewart, Master of Science in Nursing
Arcadia
Emma Kay Probst, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Avon
Yeshua Allen Hayes, Bachelor of General Studies
Kennedy Jo Kidd, Bachelor of General Studies
Baldwin, Missouri
Seth Michael Denoyer, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Bloomington
Sydney N. Conger, Bachelor of Arts
Bourbon
Jaela Claire Meister, Bachelor of Science in Business
Bringhurst
Briley Ann Blocher, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Heather Rae Kauffman, Bachelor of Science in Education
Brownsburg
Silvia Satula Sr., Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bunker Hill
Fletcher Robert Williams, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Burnettsville
Sidney Kay Myers, Bachelor of Science in Business
Carmel
Jack William Doerges, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Merit E. Engaly, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Madilyn Guffey, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Alena Nusbaum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nicholas Stark, Associate of Liberal Studies
Mary-Matalyn Arianna Tom, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Simona Wildman, Master of Science in Nursing
Chicago, Illinois
Isannah Teal Fridholm, Associate of Liberal Studies
Churubusco
Amanda Evagene Papenbrock, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Cicero
Peyton Lyn Zebrauskas
Clermont, Florida
Jade Laun, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Columbia, South Carolina
Alyssa Monet Newsome, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Converse
Casey Jo Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business
Madyson Raigh Dedman, Bachelor of Science in Education
Crawfordsville
Tamara Louise Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Delphi
Jaycee Lynn Allen, Bachelor of Science in Education
Denver
Taylor Robins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Matthew Eric Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Business
Elwood
Shantel Marie Blackford, Bachelor of General Studies
Kennedee J. Franklin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Ryne Gross, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Alyssa Renee Haas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jakob D. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Euless, Texas
Allan Joseph, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Fairmount
Ashley Shannell Ingram, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fishers
Kelly Jean Jones, Master of Science in Nursing
Connor Ryan Lancashire, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Flora
Ross A. Filbrun, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Madison Lynn Graybill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fort Wayne
Sarah Helen Khaing, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Carson Michael Pocock, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Frankfort
Hanna Elizabeth Alquezada, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Maria Balderas, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Kaylah Marie Bolender, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Kayla Danielle Chapin, Bachelor of Arts
Savannah Cooper, Bachelor of Arts
Gustavo A. Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Erik Lopez, Associate of Liberal Studies
Kallie R. Mennen, Associate of Science in Radiography
Jessica Balderas Munoz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Caitlin Michelle Pearcy, Bachelor of Science in Business
Iran Giselle Ramos Villanueva, Bachelor of General Studies
Nancy Santiago, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Alexis G. Schrimsher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rebecca Carol Sietsma, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brendan Elliott Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Madalynn Kay Wyrick, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Fulton
Dakota Hayden, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Galveston
Cody Duane Harden, Bachelor of Science in Business
Gas City
Alec James Barney, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Joshua Dakin, Bachelor of Science in Education
Mackenzie Michelle Skeens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kayla Warner, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Goldsmith
Melynda Cherie Phalen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Greentown
Isaac John Beachy, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Allison Danielle Hanner, Associate of Science in Radiography
Alivia F. Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Isabel Rose Shepherd, Associate of Science in Radiography
Greenwood
Erick Bunch, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Maryam Tomilola Lawal, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Greenwood
Katherine Loepker, Bachelor of General Studies
Hemlock
Brittany Lynn Sands, Associate of Liberal Studies
Huntington
Katie Marie Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Business
Idaville
Jerika Nikole Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Indianapolis
Nathan Amayun, Master of Science in Nursing
Sarah Rochelle Ashcraft, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Leah Estell Coe, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
James Earl Gilson Jr., Master of Public Management
Allante Harper, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Aubrey F. Hauenstein, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michele Lynn Lawson, Master of Science in Nursing
Tamara Shropshire, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jamestown
Adam Rylee Voils, Bachelor of General Studies
Kokomo
Effaf Ayah Abdallah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Parker Ava Mackinsey Allen, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Daniel Anthony Allender West, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Courtney Lee Altherr, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Alex John Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jocelyn Irene Andrews, Associate of Science in Radiography
Spencer Janay Arnett, Bachelor of Arts
MaKail Elizabeth Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Nolan Gabriel Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Margaret Rayanne Austin, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Chloe Lea Bales, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jacob Daniel Barnes, Master of Science in Nursing
Mikayla Chantell Beard, Bachelor of Arts
Ryan C. Beck, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ethan B. Breisch, Bachelor of Science in Business
Nakia Antoniek Brigham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Erika Lavon Brogdon, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jacob A. Brown, Bachelor of Science in Business
Emily Rae Bryant, Bachelor of Arts
Kyle Richard Burdette, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Rebekah K. Burnette, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Heather Jacqueline Bye, Master of Science in Nursing
Courtney Diana-Marie Cain, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
James Hunter Cain, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Rheticia A.Cannon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
James R. Casad, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tiarianah Nicole Chambers, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Craig James Closson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ashley N. Cone, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Ruth Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Business
Logan Catherine Cox, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Dayna Michelle Damewood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alex G. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Education
Garrett Matthew Dick, Associate of Liberal Studies
Carson Christopher Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Favour Ojima Ebikwo, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Carleigh Madison Feldhouse, Bachelor of Science in Business, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Alec C. Fitts, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Brock Allen Floyd, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Joseph Lee Frakes, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Shelby Ralynn Friend, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Quirin M. Gilbert, Master of Business Administration
Mark Goudy, Bachelor of Science in Business
Desean Lamont Hampton, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Hannah Harrell, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Pierce Andrew Hasadinton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jessica Irene Hatt, Bachelor of Arts
Jared Myqual Heard, Bachelor of Science in Sociology, Bachelor of General Studies
Jessica Marie Hill, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Madison Grace Hine, Bachelor of Science in Business
Alexis Renae Hodupp, Master of Science in Nursing
Christiana Dawn Hopper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cassidy Amber Hoppes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nakyla D. Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Gretchen Hunt, Bachelor of General Studies
Braxtyn Diana Hurley, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Cindy Rose Inglehearn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Courtney Sharell Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Abigail G. Keith, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Ken Steven Kessler, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jadon Nathaniel Kosberg, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Conner J. Leicht, Bachelor of Science in Education
Bryce A. Lenz, Bachelor of General Studies
Kearah Anne Little, Bachelor of Science in Education
Blake Edward Martin, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Austin Anthony Martino, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Stephanie Eileen Maus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Emma McGregor, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Rachele Lynn McQuern, Master of Business Administration
Iliana Mehmeti, Bachelor of Science in Business
Masen L. Melton, Bachelor of Science in Business
Hannah R. Mendenhall, Bachelor of Arts
Ashley Renee Miller, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Nathaniel Addison Moore, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Vanessa Christina Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Sarah Kathryn Murdock, Bachelor of Arts
Sydney Murphy, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Shailyn Andrea Nash, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Evan Austin Ohman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Landry Reece Ozmun, Bachelor of Science in Business
Destiny Marie Parkison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sierra Nicole Peete, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Claire E. Pepka, Associate of Science in Radiography
Andrew Rohail Pervez, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Joseph Charles Pickard, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Sheris Ann Plemons, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Shiloh Lee Pullen, Bachelor of Arts
Brianna Nicole Ramsey, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Sarah Elizabeth Reel, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Cole Riley, Bachelor of Science in Business
Alexa Shae Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Business
Grace Catherine Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shayne Matthew Roth, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Rylea N. Royer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kaitlyn E. Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Samuel L. Scimia, Bachelor of Science in Business
Trenton David Sears, Bachelor of Science in Business
Christian Michael Sexton, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Shaylee Teresa Shafer, Bachelor of General Studies
Joslyn Mychal Sloss, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Nicholas Scott Sottong Sr., Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
TreQuan D. Spivey, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Hunter N. Stephens, Bachelor of Arts
Kaila Stiner, Bachelor of Science in Business
Mackenzie Marie Thornsbury, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Trevor Wayne Townsend, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Elizabeth Ellen Vautaw, Master of Business Administration
Madison Renee Walker, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Tao Wang, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
James William Webster, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Alexander Keith Whiteman, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Megan Marie Wilcox, Master of Business Administration
Judy Mae Yard, Master of Science in Nursing
Monica Zavala, Associate of Science in Radiography
Lafayette
Brent Isaac Bellah, Bachelor of Science in Business
Christine E. Biang, Associate of Science in Radiography
Lucas DeHahn, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Ashlyn Drake, Bachelor of Science in Education
Shaton Doloris Hill, Associate of Science in Radiography
Marques Jamaal Rayford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amanda Rae Rowe, Master of Arts
Jasmine J. Walker, Master of Public Management
Morgan Yvonne Yerk, Master of Science in Nursing
Lapel
Kimberly Joest, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lebanon
Lisa Elaine Rhoades, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Logansport
Jared M. Baldini, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tifany N. Burnett, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Adrian Gazcon, Bachelor of Arts
Salem Ann Nicole Hanawalt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaylu Hiatt, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Lilith Margaret Foreman Jay, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Haley Rachelle Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Shadd Leon McLochlin, Bachelor of Science in Business
Erika Dawn Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kelley Platt, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tasha Lynn Stark, Bachelor of Science in Business
Macy
Elizabeth Ann Brannum, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Samantha Tims, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Marion
Megan L. Althouse, Associate of Science in Radiography
Madison Bealler, Bachelor of General Studies
Chance Joshua Bridges, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Madilyn Cora Hardcastle, Associate of Liberal Studies
Sharon Marie Hazelett, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Allison Michelle Highley, Bachelor of Science in Business
Del’Reann La’ Tres Horton, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jared William Hutchens, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kevin T. Mathias, Bachelor of Science in Business
Mariah Misson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Madeline Grace Nall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gabrielle Marie Rahrar, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Medora
Brayton Nathaniel Hattabaugh, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Memphis
Zoie Elaine Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Michigantown
Cody Lee Hettmansperger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Monticello
Rosario Cruz, Associate of Liberal Studies
Jonathan George Haygood, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jennifer Elizabeth Serratos, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Muncie
Chloe Trissel, Bachelor of General Studies
New Castle
Leanna Rose Lome, Bachelor of Arts
Noblesville
Haylie Marie Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Meghan K. Bartelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Benjamin Zane Bolinger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Matthew Lea Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Victoria Yazmeen Dittmar, Bachelor of Science in Education
Katherine Jane Goldstein, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madeline Anne Ivanov, Bachelor of Science in Education
Caitlin Grace Kinkead, Bachelor of Science in Education
Tyler Alan Marcum, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Lyndsey Marie Weaver, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Donald Lee Whetro, Bachelor of General Studies
North Manchester
Halie Renee Wampler, Associate of Science in Radiography
Peru
Hannah Elaine Burton, Bachelor of General Studies
Danielle Marie Chapman, Bachelor of Science in Education
Noah Anthony Claus, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Tyanne Marie Cochran, Bachelor of General Studies
Kirsta Ann Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ayris L. Gilbertson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Haley Holycross, Bachelor of Science in Education
Alexanne Jia Lun Hough, Bachelor of Science in Business
Abby MeShelle Jewell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zoe L. Musselman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Adhir Narendra Patel, Associate of Science in Radiography
Julia Marie Joanne Petzold, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Betsy Michelle Powell, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Erika Ross, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jenny Rebecca Ross, Master of Science in Nursing
Chad Nathaniel Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jeffrey Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business
Anthony Strohecker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Christina Marie Strohecker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Michaela Sue Woolum, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Brent A. Yard Jr, Master of Business Administration
Rensselaer
Jaylen Scott Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Business
Roann
Spencer Blake Enyeart, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rochester
Adam Basham, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Alexia Marie Gohn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jakob Dane Good, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Maegan Elizabeth Pendley, Bachelor of Science in Business
Brenda Kitch Purkey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amber Victoria Willard, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Rossville
Darci Lyn Mohler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Russiaville
Kyle Nathan Copenhaver, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Baylee Martin, Bachelor of Arts
Janae A. Quinn, Bachelor of Science in Education
Andrea Kay Ralston, Bachelor of Arts
Madison Nicole Surber, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Katelyn Scott Workman, Bachelor of Science in Education
Victoria L. Wunderlich, Bachelor of Science in Education
Sharpsville
John W. Parkison, Bachelor of Arts
Shelbyville
Jennifer Jo Teague, Master of Arts
Sheridan
Collin Ryan Ells, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lucas Michael Martin, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Star City
Jo Ann Runk, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Thorntown
Kara Danielle Funk, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Tipton
Caitlyn Marie Applegate, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Joshua Caleb Brock, Bachelor of Science in Business
Emily Christine Derheimer, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jossie Marie Helmerick, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Rachel Marie Majors, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Haley Alexandra Shook, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jacob Teuscher, Bachelor of General Studies
Alec Peyton Weddell, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Twelve Mile
Morgan Michelle Musick, Bachelor of General Studies
Alexa Nicole Quillen, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Wabash
Diana Paola Cubides Matallana, Master of Business Administration
Cameron Scott Gibson, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business
Taylor Brianne Kock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Miranda Mitchell, Master of Science in Nursing
Kenda Marie Mullen, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Makenna Jae Norman, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science, Bachelor of Science in Education
Morgan Brianne Owens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Josie R. Phillipy, Bachelor of Science in Education
Alicyn Sheets, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hope Olivia Unger, Associate of Science in Radiography
Walton
Delanie C. Deeter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Elizabeth Jacqueline Eurit, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Paige Jackson, Bachelor of Arts
Waynesville, North Carolina
Amber Stingley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
West Lafayette
Natalie Hawn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Abigail Leigh Rich, Associate of Liberal Studies
West Terre Haute
Morgan Kate Weir, Bachelor of Science in Business
Westfield
Jacob Carson Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Benjamin Ryan Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wolcott
Samuel Thomas Rance Jr., Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
