Faculty, staff, honored for years of campus service

A woman and a man hold a certificate

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo honored 40 employees with a combined total of 480 years of experience, for service to the campus.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke thanked the faculty and staff members for their dedication to the campus mission.

“All of these dedicated members of our campus family contribute to the success of our students,” she said. “We are thankful they’ve chosen to be part of our community and congratulate them on their milestone anniversaries.”

Terri Hellmann, graphic specialist in the Office of Media and Marketing, was honored for 40 years of service.

“Terri is a perfect example of a dedicated and loyal employee,” said Marie Lindskoog, assistant vice chancellor for media and marketing. “For 40 years, she has contributed to the success of this campus. Her devotion is a rare find these days, and I am so grateful she is part of our team.”

Lori Collins, academic advisor, and Jeffrey Gegner, director of Havens Auditorium, were each recognized for 35 years of service.

As the most experienced academic advisor on campus, Collins has contributed strongly to student success initiatives, according to Kelli Keener, director of the Office of Student Success and Advising.

“Her commitment to students, colleagues, and the advising profession is truly impressive,” said Keener, calling her “a champion for adult and transfer students,” as she’s led best practices for transfer credit evaluation and making advising accessible to non-traditional students.

John Sarber, director of physical facilities, called Gegner’s knowledge of Havens Auditorium “nothing short of amazing,” noting that he handles all aspects of each event there, including sound, lighting, sets, set up, and crowd control.

“I receive multiple thank you letters and letters of commendation for him on nearly every show that takes place in Havens,” he said.

Steven R. Cox, professor of finance, and Susan Hendricks, dean of the School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, received accolades for 30 years.

As a new dean, Chittibabu Govindarajulu said he seeks input from Cox on a regular basis.

“He is the most respected and well-liked faculty member in the School of Business,” Govindarajulu said. “He is an amazing teacher, great colleague, and an asset to the campus. His contributions to the faculty senate make him an admirable faculty leader as well.”

Mark Canada, interim deputy chancellor and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, applauded Hendricks for her service award, stating the campus is a better place because of her.

“I am deeply appreciative of all she has done for IU,” he said. “She is a highly conscientious, innovative dean.”

Jennifer Miller was recognized for 20 years.

Those honored for 15 years were Brenda DeMaggio, Christina Downey, Linda Krause, Andrew M. McFarland, Stacey Thomas, and Eva White.

Ten-year service award winners were Donna Bevington, Scott Blackwell, Paul Cook, Patricia Davis, Audra Dowling, Kim Evans, Diane Hampshire, Yan He, Tara Kingsley, Tamera Ledbetter, Adam R. Smith, and Nicole Weller.

Five-year honorees included Eric Bain-Selbo, Dara Bishop, Margaret Galasso, Mohammad Hossain, Deborah Jaworski, Jacob Lamm, Hong Liu, Cheryl Moore-Beyioku, Leah Nellis, Jamie Oslawski-Lopez, Candace Rhodes, Kevin Soderman, Amelia Tebbe, Tracey D. Trinoskey, Crystal Wang, and Joseph Waters

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.