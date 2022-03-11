IU Kokomo spring break planned March 14 through 18

A field of yellow and purple flowers

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo spring break will take place Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18. Classes resume at 8 a.m. Monday, March 21.

All campus offices, including the Office of Admissions, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during spring break week.

The Library will be closed Sunday, March 13, Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 through March 18. Online and electronic resources are available when the Library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

The Cole Fitness Center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17. It will be closed Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, and reopen with regular hours Monday, March 21.

The IU Kokomo bookstore will be closed for inventory on Friday, March 11, and remain closed until Monday, March 21.

The Cougar Country Café and Ground Up Café will be closed March 14 to March 18, will reopen with regular hours on Monday, March 18.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.