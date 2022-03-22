Sciame-Giesecke appointed IU vice president for regional campuses and online education

A woman in a red suit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —A forward-thinking and collaborative leader with a strong track record of supporting student success has been named Indiana University’s vice president for regional campuses and online education. Susan Sciame-Giesecke will take on the role May 1, pending approval of the IU Board of Trustees.

The position, a newly formed role, provides focused strategic leadership for IU’s five regional campuses and online programs.

“Our regional campuses and our robust options for online learning are pivotal to our mission,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Sue will play a critical leadership role in supporting our students and regional campus communities.”

Sciame-Giesecke currently serves as chancellor of IU Kokomo, additionally taking on the role of interim executive vice president for university academic affairs in 2021.

Under her campus leadership, IU Kokomo has seen record enrollment and graduation rates, launching numerous new degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate level. In her role as interim executive vice president, Sciame-Giesecke has been responsible for IU’s five regional campuses, leading collaborative efforts to maximize opportunities for student success. She has been responsible for university-wide academic initiatives and programs, external academic relations and online education.

“It is an honor to be selected for this important new vice president role at Indiana University,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “This opportunity will allow me to work with the chancellors as we further the mission of the regional campuses throughout our state and enhance IU Online to best meet the needs of our students.”

Plans related to the chancellor role for IU Kokomo will be shared later this week.

