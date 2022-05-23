Skip to main content
IU Kokomo News & Events Indiana University

VIDEO: Biochemistry major leads to meaningful career paths

May 23, 2022
A man in a white coat in a lab
A man in a white coat in a lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Could you be the person who develops the next life-saving vaccine?

That’s just one of the possibilities with a biochemistry degree from Indiana University Kokomo. In addition to health care fields, it will prepare you for many opportunities, including graduate school, or careers in the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industries.

It’s not just about what happens in the classroom — students also research side-by-side with faculty members, finding real-world solutions for problems.

If medical school, dental school, or other graduate degrees are in your future, this program is a great way to get hands-on experience that will set you apart in the application process.

Learn more at iuk.edu/sciences/natural/biochemistry

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

Filed under:

Sciences Student success
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

A group of graduates
Campus Life

IU Kokomo honors May 2023 graduates

IU Kokomo  