VIDEO: Biochemistry major leads to meaningful career paths

A man in a white coat in a lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Could you be the person who develops the next life-saving vaccine?

That’s just one of the possibilities with a biochemistry degree from Indiana University Kokomo. In addition to health care fields, it will prepare you for many opportunities, including graduate school, or careers in the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industries.

It’s not just about what happens in the classroom — students also research side-by-side with faculty members, finding real-world solutions for problems.

If medical school, dental school, or other graduate degrees are in your future, this program is a great way to get hands-on experience that will set you apart in the application process.

Learn more at iuk.edu/sciences/natural/biochemistry

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.