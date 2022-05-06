Business students commended for academic success

A group of people stand on a staircase

KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo School of Business faculty and staff saluted undergraduate and graduate students for their success in the classroom, at its annual awards ceremony Friday (May 6).

Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu welcomed the students and their guests, thanking them for the support that made their achievements possible. Faculty led recognition for outstanding student award winners, as well as scholarship and award recipients.

Dinah Wray was among the award winners, as the outstanding student in the Master of Business Administration program, and also earned the Pendse Outstanding M.B.A. Student Scholarship.

Wray’s next step is a full-time job at RSM US LLP, a national financial services company.

“I was an intern last summer and was offered a job to begin once I completed my graduate program,” she said.

Internships provided her hands-on experiences, including Bucheri, McCarty & Metz LLP in Kokomo, both as an undergraduate and graduate, and as a volunteer tax preparer with the United Way of Howard County.

“It means the world,” she said of her time at IU Kokomo. “I would not have had these opportunities without the career fairs, the amazing work of our advisors, and the networking events. I’m eternally grateful for that.”

Connor Lancashire, outstanding student in the sport and recreation management program, also looks forward to working in his chosen field, having accepted a job as director of golf operations at a country club in Fishers.

“Being on campus has been amazing,” Lancashire said. “My classes, internships, and club experiences at IU Kokomo have helped me tremendously.”



Outstanding student award winners include:

Master of Business Administration: Dinah Wray, Peru

Master of Public Management: Christine Rassel, Russiaville

Bachelor of Applied Sciences: Allexa Antrobus, Indianapolis

Bachelor of Science Accounting: Madison Cooper, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science Finance: Carleigh Feldhouse, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science Human Resources: Emily Robbins, Greentown

Bachelor of Science Management: Brittney Morton, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science Marketing: Kaitlyn Jones, Peru

Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism: Shelly Eisaman, Peru

Bachelor of Science in Public Administration & Health Management: Grace Marshall, Hartford City

Bachelor of Science in Sport & Recreation Management: Connor Lancashire, Fishers

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Online: Lisa Rhoades, Lebanon

Scholarship and award recipients recognized included:

Graduate:

Pendse Outstanding M.B.A. Student Scholarship: Dinah Wray, Peru

Sita C. and C.L. Amba-Rao Service Award: Brandi Jones, Peru

Undergraduate:

Business and economics accounting: Kaley Lyons, Fort Wayne

Outstanding accounting student: Lia Roudebush, Noblesville

Patricia K. Pencek Endowed: Payton Deeter, Wabash; Alexis Pier, Kokomo

Richard Fingleton Accounting: Malarye Crowley, Peru; Anna Kiser, Noblesville; Luke Richardson, Lapel; Andi Williams, Vincennes; Brandon Bultemeier, Decatur

Sita C. and C.L. Amba-Rao Service Award: Luke Richardson, Lapel

Business student organization officers recognized included:

Human Resources Student Association: Alexanne Hough, Peru, president; Kara Funk, Thorntown, vice president

Entrepreneurship Club: John Wasmuth, Kokomo, president; Toni Suster, Kokomo, vice president; Alexis Pier, Kokomo, finance

Accounting and Finance Club: Austin Ramirez, Kokomo, president; Preston Jones, Logansport, vice president; Lia Roudebush, Noblesville, marketing and recruitment; Sara Penrod, Russiaville, treasurer; and Ramon Figueroa, Kokomo, assistant treasurer

Student Marketing Club: Reese Johnson, Indianapolis, president; Xavier Hines, Noblesville, vice president

Women in Business Club: Ginger Slisher, Rochester, president; Lia Roudebush, Noblesville, vice president; Reese Johnson, Indianapolis, recruitment; Jenny Sheets, Rochester, operations; Sarah Napier, Kokomo, marketing; and Austin Ramirez, Kokomo, finance.

