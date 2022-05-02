Commencement will celebrate accomplishments of graduates

Decorated graduation caps from behind

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo celebrates the achievements of the Class of 2022 at its Commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 11.

IU President Pamela Whitten will preside over the ceremony for the 693 members of the Class of 2022 graduates, who represent 41 Indiana counties, 13 states, and 18 countries. Thirty-two percent of the class is first generation college students, and 24 are graduating with 4.0 grade point averages.

Sixty-six students are earning master’s degrees, 618 are earning bachelor’s degrees, and 20 are receiving associate degrees. Some students earned more than one degree.

Diana Paola Cubides Matallana, Bogotá, Colombia, will represent the class as student speaker. Nathaniel Moore, Kokomo, will lead singing of the National Anthem and Alma Mater. Mary-Matalyn Tom, Carmel, will lead induction of the class into the IU Alumni Association.

The School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions has the largest number of graduates, with 141 earning the Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The second most frequent degree being earned is the Bachelor of Science in Business, with 86.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke will present the graduating class at 10 a.m. at the IU Kokomo Pavilion. The outdoor ceremony recognizes December 2021, May 2022, and August 2022 graduates. A reception in Alumni Hall will immediately follow the ceremony.

“Commencement is the best day of the year on our campus,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our graduates and their families and share in their pride.”

Benjamin Liechty, director of alumni relations and campus ceremonies, offered his congratulations to the class.

“Commencement day is a special day for the entire campus,” he said. “It is an opportunity to recognize the countless achievements of our graduates and celebrate their accomplishments. Having the chance to return to traditional Commencement exercises has been very exciting.”

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at the Pavilion if it is raining, but will be postponed if there is lightning, or the weather worsens. Those attending should watch the IU Kokomo Commencement website at iuk.edu/commencement/ for updates.

Free parking is available on campus, with campus police and emergency management assisting.

No tickets are required, as seating is general admission. Accessible seating is available. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m., unless postponed due to weather.

The Commencement ceremony may be viewed via live streaming at iuk.edu.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.