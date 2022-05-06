Future health care professionals receive recognition

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions celebrated the accomplishments of its graduates, both in nursing and radiologic sciences, at recognition ceremonies Thursday (May 5).
Faculty and staff congratulated 47 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates, 18 from the RN to BSN program, 10 Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology graduates, and 12 from the Associate of Science in Radiography.
Radiologic Science
Christine Rassel, clinical assistant professor of radiologic sciences, congratulated the graduates on their achievement during the ceremony, in Kresge Auditorium.
“May you continue to be inspired, passionate, and dedicated to the profession and your patients,” Rassel said. “Today, as you stand proud, take a moment to let your accomplishments resonate within themselves, and know the faculty and staff are proud, and look forward to hearing about your future endeavors. It is with great honor we call you our professional peers.”
Shaton Hill, who completed an Associate of Science in Radiography, is excited to have finished and looks forward to beginning her bachelor’s degree in August. She has lined up a job at IU Health Arnett, Lafayette, and plans to study Magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI).
“We all worked so hard for this goal, and it’s finally here,” she said. “I’m excited to start a new career. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”
Jennifer Serratos said it felt like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders now that she’s finished her Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology. She will work at IU Health White Memorial Hospital in Lafayette.
“It feels like I can accomplish anything,” she said. “It was a very challenging program, and very fast paced. It feels nice to have completed it.”
School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Nursing faculty hosted its annual pinning ceremony, a storied tradition in that profession, in Havens Auditorium.
Dean Susan Hendricks welcomed graduates and families to the ceremony, and reminded students that being pinned adds them to, “the long tradition of persons who have provided exceptional nursing care and leadership throughout history.”
“Nurses bring an important ethical imperative to their work wherever we serve, and we add value wherever we work,” Hendricks said.
She encouraged graduates to think on the legacy they will forge in their careers especially as IU nurses.
“You are an IU nurse. IU nurses are distinctive. We lead from where we stand, and we leave behind us a legacy worthy of Hoosier pride recognized around the globe,” she said. “The competent practice, goodwill, and care you generate as an IU nurse will echo into the future in ways that you cannot predict but will always matter.”
Student nurse leader Lilith Jay highlighted the accomplishments of her cohort members, several of whom have already accepted positions in a variety of nursing fields. She went on to praise the diversity shown in the positions accepted by her fellow students, adding, “Each of us has a skill set that flourish within those areas.”
Jay thanked family and friends their support over the past four years, often shown through home-cooked meals, words of encouragement, and babysitting services. “Our success and accomplishments are not ours alone,” she said. “We have been encouraged and sustained through our family, friends, and significant others.”
Kokomo resident Tish Cannon, who earned her BSN, is excited to begin a new job at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.
“I’ve been a medical assistant for 12 years, and I wanted to advance my career,” she said. “The possibilities are endless.”
The ceremony also included presentation of the Daisy Award, recognizing the commitment and care given to students by faculty, and for the compassionate care provided to patients by students during clinical rotations. Bridget Whitmore earned the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty, while students Alyssa Bitzel, Carley Conwell, Alexis Dukes and Karyna Lohinova received the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students.
Graduates honored included:
Bachelor of Science in Nursing:
Carmel: Monique Laura Mabona Kanoha Wessi, Alena Nusbaum, Claudia Shelbourn
Fairmount: Ashley Ingram
Flora: Madison Graybill
Frankfort: Hanna Alqueza, Jessica Munoz, Alexis Schrimsher
Gas City: Mackenzie Skeens
Goldsmith: Melynda Phalen
Indianapolis: Aubrey Hauenstein
Kokomo: Ayah Abdallah, Nakia Brigham, Tish Cannon, Ashley Cone, Christiana Hopper, Cassidy Hoppes, Tramone Howard, Cindy Inglehearn, Courtney Jones, Maryam Lawal, Destiny Parkison, Grace Roberts, Kaitlyn Sanders
Lafayette: Camryn Goodin
Lapel: Kim Joest
Logansport: Salem Hanawalt, Lilith Jay, Erika Mullins
Marion: Madeline Nall, Trevor Timmons
Noblesville: Meghan Bartelson, Katie Goldstein, Lyndsey Weaver, Lily Welch
Peru: Kirsta Davis, Ayris Gilbertson, Abby Jewell, Julia Petzold
Rochester: Lexi Gohn
Rossville: Darci Mohler
Russiaville: Alivia Beachy
Tipton: Rachel Majors
Wabash: Morgan Owens, Alicyn Sheets
Walton: Elizabeth Eurit
Westfield: Benjamin Walker
RN to BSN:
Avon: Lina Ahmed
Brownsburg: Silvia Satula
Carmel: Brittani Gray
Fishers: Simret Tesfamicael, Maly Webster
Frankfort: Rebecca Sietsma
Indianapolis: Doris Prather, Tamara Shropshire
Kokomo: Dayna Damewood
Lafayette: Samantha Music, Marques Rayford
Rochester: Brenda Purkey
Rossville: Corah Bricknell
Summitville: Carrie Lamb
Waynesville, North Carolina: Amber Stingley
West Lafayette: Natalie Hawn, Quirsten Nixon
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Alexandria: Mary Sayre
Bringhurst: Briley Blocher
Churubusco: Amanda Papenbrock
Fort Wayne: Sarah Khaing
Frankfort: Madalynn Wyrick
Macy: Lizzy Deeds, Samantha Tims
Monticello: Jennifer Serratos
Star City: Jo Runk
Twelve Mile: Alexa Quillen
Associate of Science in Radiography
Frankfort: Kallie Schultz
Greentown: Allison Hanner, Isabel Shepherd
Kokomo: Jocelyn Andrews, Claire Pepka, Monica Zavala
Lafayette: Christine Biang, Shaton Hill
Marion: Megan Althouse
North Manchester: Halie Wampler
Peru: Adhir Patel
Wabash: Hope Unger
