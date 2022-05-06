Future health care professionals receive recognition

group of nursing students standing in auditorium

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions celebrated the accomplishments of its graduates, both in nursing and radiologic sciences, at recognition ceremonies Thursday (May 5).

Faculty and staff congratulated 47 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates, 18 from the RN to BSN program, 10 Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology graduates, and 12 from the Associate of Science in Radiography.

Radiologic Science

Christine Rassel, clinical assistant professor of radiologic sciences, congratulated the graduates on their achievement during the ceremony, in Kresge Auditorium.

“May you continue to be inspired, passionate, and dedicated to the profession and your patients,” Rassel said. “Today, as you stand proud, take a moment to let your accomplishments resonate within themselves, and know the faculty and staff are proud, and look forward to hearing about your future endeavors. It is with great honor we call you our professional peers.”

Shaton Hill, who completed an Associate of Science in Radiography, is excited to have finished and looks forward to beginning her bachelor’s degree in August. She has lined up a job at IU Health Arnett, Lafayette, and plans to study Magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI).

“We all worked so hard for this goal, and it’s finally here,” she said. “I’m excited to start a new career. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Jennifer Serratos said it felt like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders now that she’s finished her Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology. She will work at IU Health White Memorial Hospital in Lafayette.

“It feels like I can accomplish anything,” she said. “It was a very challenging program, and very fast paced. It feels nice to have completed it.”

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Nursing faculty hosted its annual pinning ceremony, a storied tradition in that profession, in Havens Auditorium.

Dean Susan Hendricks welcomed graduates and families to the ceremony, and reminded students that being pinned adds them to, “the long tradition of persons who have provided exceptional nursing care and leadership throughout history.”

“Nurses bring an important ethical imperative to their work wherever we serve, and we add value wherever we work,” Hendricks said.

She encouraged graduates to think on the legacy they will forge in their careers especially as IU nurses.

“You are an IU nurse. IU nurses are distinctive. We lead from where we stand, and we leave behind us a legacy worthy of Hoosier pride recognized around the globe,” she said. “The competent practice, goodwill, and care you generate as an IU nurse will echo into the future in ways that you cannot predict but will always matter.”

Student nurse leader Lilith Jay highlighted the accomplishments of her cohort members, several of whom have already accepted positions in a variety of nursing fields. She went on to praise the diversity shown in the positions accepted by her fellow students, adding, “Each of us has a skill set that flourish within those areas.”

Jay thanked family and friends their support over the past four years, often shown through home-cooked meals, words of encouragement, and babysitting services. “Our success and accomplishments are not ours alone,” she said. “We have been encouraged and sustained through our family, friends, and significant others.”

Kokomo resident Tish Cannon, who earned her BSN, is excited to begin a new job at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.

“I’ve been a medical assistant for 12 years, and I wanted to advance my career,” she said. “The possibilities are endless.”

The ceremony also included presentation of the Daisy Award, recognizing the commitment and care given to students by faculty, and for the compassionate care provided to patients by students during clinical rotations. Bridget Whitmore earned the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty, while students Alyssa Bitzel, Carley Conwell, Alexis Dukes and Karyna Lohinova received the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students.

