Honors convocation recognizes student academic excellence

student with her service dog receiving honors award

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo honored the academic achievements of its students during the annual Honors Convocation held Monday (May 9) in Havens Auditorium.

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim deputy chancellor, welcomed students and their families, congratulating them on their accomplishments for the year and thanking them for their work.

“This is one of the highlights of our academic year,” Canada said. “It’s our opportunity to recognize the initiative, dedication, and overall excellence of our students. You are the reason we are here. To you excel in your studies, your research, and your service is deeply satisfying to all of us. You are the fulfillment of our aspirations as educators.”

The annual event included celebrating students who were on the dean’s or chancellor’s lists throughout the year, as well as honors program graduates, scholarship recipients, and graduates receiving veteran’s coins.

Faculty also presented outstanding student awards, to laud those whose work stood out among their peers.

Brittney Morton, outstanding student in business management, earned her degree while training future service dogs. She accepted her honor with Oakley, her latest puppy pupil, trotting obediently by her side.

“It means a lot to me to get this award,” she said. “I earned two majors and a minor, which was hard, and taking dogs to class with me was a lot. It meant a lot to me that my professors saw how much effort I was putting in and rewarded it.”

Her goal is to own a rescue shelter.

“For now, I’m going to get my feet wet working at a dog shelter, trying to save as many dogs as I can,” Morton said.

Noah Claus earned the outstanding student award in health sciences. He will be taking additional classes to complete prerequisites for medical school after graduation.

“It means a lot to me to receive this award. There are very few given out, and I worked my tail off for it,” he said. “I’m happy to be here, and happy to receive it.

Madeline Sinnamon was surprised to be awarded outstanding student in humanities. As a junior, she looks forward to taking additional classes, and finding an internship in graphic design or music design.

“It’s nice to learn about the world through the creative side, and how humanities work in general,” she said. “I like being able to work with the faculty, and all of the wonderful students in the choir and band.”

Outstanding undergraduate student award winners by program included:

Bachelor of Applied Sciences: Allexa Antrobus, Indianapolis

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (online): Lisa Rhoades, Lebanon

Bachelor of Science in Business: Finance: Carleigh Feldhouse, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Business: Management: Brittney Morton, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Business: Accounting: Madison Cooper, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Business: Human Resources: Emily Robbins, Greentown

Bachelor of Science in Business: Marketing: Kaitlyn Jones, Peru

Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Tourism: Shelly Eisaman, Peru

Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and Health Management: Grace Marshall, Hartford City

Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management: Connor Lancashire, Fishers

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education: Jena Myers, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education: Mariah Misson, Marion

Bachelor of Science in Communication: Kara Funk, Thorntown

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice: Walker Holcomb, Logansport

Bachelor of Arts in English: Savannah Cooper, Frankfort

Bachelor of Fine Arts in New Media, Art, and Technology: Sarah Webster, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science: Sydney Murphy, Kokomo

Bachelor of Arts in Humanities: Madeline Sinnamon, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Psychology: Lexi Jackson, Walton

Bachelor of Science in Sociology: Jossie Helmerick, Tipton

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Benjamin Walker, Westfield

Associate of Science in Radiography: Shaton Hill, Lafayette

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology: Jennifer Serratos, Monticello

Bachelor of General Studies: Valerie Ziegler, Tipton

Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Chemistry: Olivia Terry, Noblesville

Bachelor of Science in Biological & Physical Sciences: Ross Filbrun, Flora

Bachelor of Science in Biology: Kate Leonhard, Muncie

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science: Michael Nelson, Greentown

Bachelor of Science in Informatics: Corey Oaf, Bunker Hill

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Noah Claus, Peru

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics: Bryce Jennings, Fort Wayne

Students graduating in the Honors Program were:

Alexandria: Mallory Naselroad

Cicero: Haley Freeland

Kokomo: Dan Allender West, Christian Bunce, Jayona Gray, Hayden Herring, Brittany Lucas, Brianna Ramsey

Tipton: Britney Netherton

Student Activities Office award winners were:

Outstanding Student Leader Award: Shayne Roth, Kokomo

Student Community Service Award: Paola Cubides, Wabash (Bogotá, Colombia)

Resident Faculty Amicus Award: Rosalyn Davis, associate clinical professor of psychology

Adjunct Faculty Amicus Award: Dee Marler

Graduating veterans included:

Antioch, Illinois: David Diaz

Crawfordsville: Tamara Montgomery

Denver: Baron Imhoof

Indianapolis: Nathan Amayun

Kokomo: Kelly Alford, Dan Allender West, Nolan Arnold, Joseph Frakes, Shelby Friend, Kellin Hardin, Pierce Hasadinton, Michael Krol-Cain, Blake Martin, Jena Myers, Sawyer Reynolds, Jack Sanders

Lafayette: William Cornego, Christina Cox, Marques Rayford

Lebanon: Lisa Rhoades

Noblesville: Mark Landis

Peru: Andrew Robinson, Erika Ross, Chad Smith

Rossville: Ryan McEntire

Russiaville: Gavin Bugher

Sheridan: Zachary Kinkead

Westfield: Benjamin Walker

