Students, faculty, selected for honor societies

six students wearing honor cords and honor society certificate

KOKOMO, Ind. — Nearly 70 Indiana University Kokomo students and faculty were recognized for academic achievement in fields ranging from sociology to nursing, and from communication to business, with selection for national honor societies.

Thirteen students and School of Business Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business.

Graduate students inducted include:

Kokomo: Kritika Saha

Peru: Dinah Wray (second recognition), Brent Alan Yard Jr.

Wabash (Bogotá, Colombia): Diana Paola Cubides Matallana

Undergraduate inductees include:

Fort Wayne: Kaley Alayne Lyons

Frankfort: Caitlin Michelle Pearcy

Kokomo: Molly Shannon Lewis, Alexis Ranee Pier

Noblesville: Katlin Noel Garner

Rochester: Jakob Dane Good, Ginger Slisher

Westfield: Parker J. Kalis

West Lafayette: Bailie McCall

Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be inducted, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.

Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society.

Eight students were inducted into the Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society.

Eligible students must be enrolled as a major or minor in a sociology program or a program sociological in nature, be a junior, rank in the top 35 percent of their graduating class in general scholarship, have the equivalent of a 3.0 GPA in sociology classes, and have completed at least four courses in sociology.

Honorees include:

Kokomo: Courtney Brackett, Rebekah Burnette, Kathia Garcia, Brianna Ramsey, and Maya Vandergriff

New Castle: Leanna Lome

Peru: Shelly Eisaman

Tipton: Jossie Helmerick

Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu honor society

Two students were inducted into the Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu honor society, which rewards academic excellence in the radiologic and imaging sciences.

Inductees include:

Alexandria: Mary Sayre

Macy: Lizzy Deeds-Brannum

To be considered for membership, students must have a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and be a current member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technology and of the American Society of Radiologic Technology. Each one also must be an active member of the campus Medical Imaging Club.

Lambda Pi Eta for Communication Arts

Eight students were inducted into Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts.

They include:

Frankfort: Kaylah Bolender and Savannah Cooper

Idaville: Jerika Schroeder

Kokomo: Brenton Davisson and Hannah Mendenhall

LaGrange: April Chrisman

Thorntown: Kara Funk

Tipton: Jared Hickman

Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35 percent of one’s class in general scholarship, and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication studies classes.

Psi Chi, the International Honor Society for Psychology

Twenty-two students were honored for excellence in psychology, with induction into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.

Honorees include:

Auburn: Erica Bolinger

Bourbonnais, Illinois: Rebecca Harmon

Colfax: Kaela Erwin

Gas City: Paeyton Louise Frye

Kokomo: Dan Allender West, Sarah Becker, Emily Bryant, Christian Hailey Bunce, Haob Dos Santos, Shelby Ralynn Friend, Hannah Harrell, Austin Martino, Hannah Mendenhall, Claire Nichols, and Alex Smith

Lafayette: Ashlyn Drake

Marion: Sharon Hazelett

Middletown: Kathryn Rose Cole

New Castle: Leanna Rose Lome

Sharpsville: John W. Parkison

Swayzee: Olivia Middlesworth

Walton: Megan N. Dishon

Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing

The School of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals inducted 16 students into the Alpha chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

New members include:

Anderson: Brittany Hope Stewart

Carmel: Alena Nusbaum

Fishers: Kelly Jean Jones

Frankfort: Jessica B. Munoz

Indianapolis: Michele Lynn Lawson

Kokomo: Ashley N. Cone, Carly Rose Conwell, Dayna Michelle Damewood, Grace Catherine Roberts, and Katie Marie Robison

Logansport: Erika Dawn Mullins

Manchester: Maria Claudia Ramos Hernandez

Peru: Julia Marie Joanne Petzold

Rochester: Sydney Nicole Robison

Tipton: Rachel Marie Majors

Wabash: Miranda Mitchell

Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.

