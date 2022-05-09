Students, faculty, selected for honor societies

KOKOMO, Ind. — Nearly 70 Indiana University Kokomo students and faculty were recognized for academic achievement in fields ranging from sociology to nursing, and from communication to business, with selection for national honor societies.
Thirteen students and School of Business Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business.
Graduate students inducted include:
Kokomo: Kritika Saha
Peru: Dinah Wray (second recognition), Brent Alan Yard Jr.
Wabash (Bogotá, Colombia): Diana Paola Cubides Matallana
Undergraduate inductees include:
Fort Wayne: Kaley Alayne Lyons
Frankfort: Caitlin Michelle Pearcy
Kokomo: Molly Shannon Lewis, Alexis Ranee Pier
Noblesville: Katlin Noel Garner
Rochester: Jakob Dane Good, Ginger Slisher
Westfield: Parker J. Kalis
West Lafayette: Bailie McCall
Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be inducted, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.
Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society.
Eight students were inducted into the Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society.
Eligible students must be enrolled as a major or minor in a sociology program or a program sociological in nature, be a junior, rank in the top 35 percent of their graduating class in general scholarship, have the equivalent of a 3.0 GPA in sociology classes, and have completed at least four courses in sociology.
Honorees include:
Kokomo: Courtney Brackett, Rebekah Burnette, Kathia Garcia, Brianna Ramsey, and Maya Vandergriff
New Castle: Leanna Lome
Peru: Shelly Eisaman
Tipton: Jossie Helmerick
Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu honor society
Two students were inducted into the Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu honor society, which rewards academic excellence in the radiologic and imaging sciences.
Inductees include:
Alexandria: Mary Sayre
Macy: Lizzy Deeds-Brannum
To be considered for membership, students must have a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and be a current member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technology and of the American Society of Radiologic Technology. Each one also must be an active member of the campus Medical Imaging Club.
Lambda Pi Eta for Communication Arts
Eight students were inducted into Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts.
They include:
Frankfort: Kaylah Bolender and Savannah Cooper
Idaville: Jerika Schroeder
Kokomo: Brenton Davisson and Hannah Mendenhall
LaGrange: April Chrisman
Thorntown: Kara Funk
Tipton: Jared Hickman
Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35 percent of one’s class in general scholarship, and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication studies classes.
Psi Chi, the International Honor Society for Psychology
Twenty-two students were honored for excellence in psychology, with induction into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.
Honorees include:
Auburn: Erica Bolinger
Bourbonnais, Illinois: Rebecca Harmon
Colfax: Kaela Erwin
Gas City: Paeyton Louise Frye
Kokomo: Dan Allender West, Sarah Becker, Emily Bryant, Christian Hailey Bunce, Haob Dos Santos, Shelby Ralynn Friend, Hannah Harrell, Austin Martino, Hannah Mendenhall, Claire Nichols, and Alex Smith
Lafayette: Ashlyn Drake
Marion: Sharon Hazelett
Middletown: Kathryn Rose Cole
New Castle: Leanna Rose Lome
Sharpsville: John W. Parkison
Swayzee: Olivia Middlesworth
Walton: Megan N. Dishon
Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing
The School of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals inducted 16 students into the Alpha chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
New members include:
Anderson: Brittany Hope Stewart
Carmel: Alena Nusbaum
Fishers: Kelly Jean Jones
Frankfort: Jessica B. Munoz
Indianapolis: Michele Lynn Lawson
Kokomo: Ashley N. Cone, Carly Rose Conwell, Dayna Michelle Damewood, Grace Catherine Roberts, and Katie Marie Robison
Logansport: Erika Dawn Mullins
Manchester: Maria Claudia Ramos Hernandez
Peru: Julia Marie Joanne Petzold
Rochester: Sydney Nicole Robison
Tipton: Rachel Marie Majors
Wabash: Miranda Mitchell
Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.
