Skip to main content
IU Kokomo News & Events Indiana University

IU Kokomo to close for Thanksgiving

Nov 23, 2022
A limestone building with fall leaves
A limestone building with fall leaves

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo will close for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27. Classes will not be in session, and all campus offices will be closed. 

Regular class schedules and office hours will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, November 28.

The Cougar Country Café, Ground Up Café, Cole Fitness Center, campus bookstore, and Library all will be closed.

Online and electronic resources are available when the Library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

Filed under:

Community
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

IU Kokomo Observatory
Science and Technology

Euclid mission focus of November Observatory open house

IU Kokomo  