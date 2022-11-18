Ivy Crimson Guarantee sets up pathway to IU Kokomo

A basket of white petunias in front of a red and white IU banner

KOKOMO, Ind. — A new partnership between Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area creates a guided path for students to earn an associate degree and then continue immediately to complete a four-year degree.

The Ivy Crimson Guarantee program provides guidance from IU Kokomo staff, along with opportunities to participate in campus life, as the student completes a two-year degree, and then scholarship support after the transfer for those who qualify.

“The biggest advantage is, they are guaranteed admission to the IU Kokomo campus if they complete the program,” said Rebekah Monroe-Boley, director of admissions. “We want to be there to coach them, and we will work closely with Ivy Tech as a great partner. Our goal is for the student to graduate with an associate degree and transfer seamlessly to IU Kokomo to complete their bachelor’s degree.”

Kimberly Burger, transfer counselor, said students may earn a $1,000 renewable scholarship through the program.

“By setting students up for a seamless transfer, we eliminate barriers to earning a bachelor’s degree,” she said. “This puts the idea of a four-year degree at the forefront, as we support their transition and set them up to succeed.”

Applications will be available starting during the spring 2023 semester, and students may enroll in the program as soon as their first semester at Ivy Tech. This gives them access to class planning guidance with Burger, who will help plot a course that completes associate degree requirements while also meeting standards at IU Kokomo. They also will have opportunities to participate in events at IU Kokomo, including a research and creativity conference, to familiarize them with the campus before they transfer.

For more information, contact Burger at kimburg@iu.edu or the Office of Admissions at iuadmis@iuk.edu.

