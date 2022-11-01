School of Business to host annual economic outlook panel

Economic Outlook graphic

KOKOMO, Ind. — Want to know what to expect from the economy in 2023?

Then make plans to attend the annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business economic outlook Tuesday, November 15, at IU Kokomo. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. in the Kelley Student Center, Room 130. Tickets are $20.

Registration is available online at go.iu.edu/4C48.

Chittibabu Govindarajulu, dean of the School of Business, said the speakers, experts from the Kelley School of Business and IU Kokomo, will share important insights on what to expect in the coming year.

“As the United States and the rest of the world was slowly returning to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine has caused disruptions again to the global, national, and local economies,” he said. “With high inflation rates and increasing consumer price index, it is very important to listen to the experts on their take on the global, national, and local economic outlook.”

In their forecast, members of the panel will discuss economic trends for the coming year, as well as the outlook for the financial markets.

They include Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems at IU Kokomo; Phil T. Powell, associate dean of Kelley academic programs at Indianapolis, academic director of the Indiana Business Research Center, and clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy; Carol Rogers, Indiana Business Research Center director; and Mark Frolich, Gregg and Sabine Sherrill Director of Excellence in Manufacturing and associate professor of operations management.

The Kelley School of Business has presented the annual Business Outlook forecast around the state since 1972, based on research from its Indiana Business Research Center. The center has provided crucial economic information needed by many Indiana businesses, government, and nonprofit organizations since 1925. The forecast draws upon econometric models developed by the Center for Econometric Model Research and the insights of a select panel of Kelley faculty members led by Rogers.



“In these uncertain times, the Kelley School wants to help Hoosier businesses understand the economy and make smart decisions for the coming year,” said Powell, “Many people are anxious to know what lies ahead.

Our forecasts have always helped Hoosiers understand economic risk and plan for the next year, and helped communities remain globally competitive. Given the continued concerns over inflation, interest rates and a possible oncoming recession, our forecasts offer important insights for how to anticipate 2023.”

The tour is sponsored by the Kelley School of Business and its Indiana Business Research Center, the IU Alumni Association, IU campuses and numerous community organizations.

In Kokomo, Smith Financial is a platinum level sponsor, and Ruoff Mortgage is a silver level sponsor. Additional sponsorships are available by calling 765-455-9275.

