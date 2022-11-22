Student work from Field journal featured in gallery exhibition

The Field exhibition is from December 1 to December 22 in the Art Gallery.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Artwork created by students for Indiana University Kokomo’s campus journal is featured in a new show opening Thursday, December 1 in the Art Gallery.

The Field Exhibition includes video, painting, drawing, mixed media, and photography from Volume 7 of Field: A Journal of Arts and Sciences, and continues through Thursday, December 22.

Junior Coby Woodring encouraged people to visit the exhibition, to see the work produced by IU Kokomo students. She’s excited to have a digital piece included. She created a collage with clips from a variety of Impressionist paintings, merging trees from Van Gogh, a background from a Cézanne painting, flowers from Monet, and a picture of an angel statue, to create a new work.

“It gives me a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “It makes me feel good that I keep making work that stands out to people, and they want to see it.”

Lori Brubaker, gallery manager, said many of the artists and authors from the edition will be featured at the Field LIVE reception, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 7. Participating students will read their poetry, short stories, research papers, and other works, or discuss their projects live.

The IU Kokomo Art Gallery is in Upper Alumni Hall, in the Library Building, 2300 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Follow the Gallery on Instagram @iukartgallery.

