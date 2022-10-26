Faculty honored for creative, scholarly work

Blue background with the words faculty scholarship and creative works recognition

KOKOMO, Ind. — More than sixty Indiana University Kokomo faculty earned recognition at the campus’s annual scholarship and creative works reception.

Christina Downey, interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, congratulated them on their publications, presentations, and exhibitions for the last year.

“I love this event, where we can come together and share and acknowledge each other’s scholarly and creative work,” she said. “One piece that often goes unrecognized is the difficulty of the scholarly pursuit, the energy we put in, and what it takes to be productive. I’m glad we can come together to celebrate each other’s work.”

Chancellor Mark Canada added that faculty work adds value to the region.

“We as an institution are advancing knowledge, and knowledge is the secret to success and progress in the world,” he said. “We need to give a round of applause for pushing knowledge forward.”

Faculty members recognized included:

School of Business: Loknath Ambati, visiting assistant professor of business analytics; Dmitriy Chulkov, professor of economics and management information systems; Rod Haywood, visiting lecturer in business; Alan Krabbenhoft, professor of economics; Ju Young (LJ) Lee, assistant professor of sport and recreation management; Mark Meng, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism; Mohammad Meybodi, professor of operations management; Yusuf Nur, associate professor of strategic management and international business; Gloria Preece, assistant dean and assistant professor of personal financial planning and marketing; Adam Smith, associate professor of management; Esra Topcuoglu, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism; Reuben Twijukye, visiting lecturer in business; Xiaoqiong (Crystal) Wang, associate professor of finance.

School of Education: Sarrah Grubb, assistant professor of education; Tara Kingsley, assistant dean and associate professor of education; Lance Mason, associate professor of education; Alina Mihai, associate professor of education; Leah Nellis, dean and professor of education; Christina Romero-Ivanova, assistant professor of education; Julie Saam, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs for faculty development and campus assessment, and professor of education; Natalie Schelling, assistant professors of educational psychology; Lu Wang, assistant professor of science education; Meng Yan, visiting lecturer for Tomorrow’s Teachers.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences: Nick Baxter, assistant professor of sociology; Kelly Brown, professor of criminal justice and homeland security; Chancellor Mark Canada, professor of English; Kevin Clark, associate professor of psychology; Jim Coby, assistant professor of English; Paul Cook, professor of English; Chris Darr, interim dean and professor of communication arts; Rosalyn Davis, clinical associate professor of psychology; Erin Doss, associate professor of communication arts; Minda Douglas, associate professor of fine arts; Christina Downey, interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, professor of psychology; Dennis Henry, visiting lecturer in theatre; Kathy Holcomb, associate professor of psychology; Joe Keener, associate professor of English; Andrew McFarland, associate professor of history; Stephanie Medley-Rath, associate professor of sociology; Jamie Oslawski-Lopez, assistant professor of sociology; Aaron Pickens, assistant professor of new media; J.R. Pico, teaching professor in Spanish and humanities; Beau Shine, associate professor of criminal justice and homeland security; Peter Sposato, associate professor of history; Gregory Steel, professor of fine arts and new media; Niki Weller, associate professor of sociology; Eva White, professor of English.

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions: Mary Bourke, professor of nursing; Trish Davis, clinical associate professor of radiologic sciences; Susan Hendricks, dean and professor of nursing; Erin Geiselman, assistant professor of nursing; Dea Kent, assistant professor of nursing; Kathleen Klute, assistant professor of nursing; Tammy Ledbetter, clinical assistant professor of nursing.

School of Sciences: Lalatendu Acharya, assistant professor of health sciences; Awny Alnusair, associate professor of informatics; Christopher Caruvana, assistant professor of mathematics; Angela Coppola, associate professor of allied health sciences; Mohammad Hossain, assistant professor of organic chemistry; Kasem Kasem, professor of chemistry; Hong Liu, assistant professor of computer science; Aakif Mairaj, assistant professor of computer science; Hisako Masuda, associate professor of biochemistry; Amelia Tebbe, assistant professor of mathematics; Peter Tupa, senior lecturer in mathematics.

