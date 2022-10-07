IU Kokomo Homecoming is October 19 to 25

KOKOMO, Ind. — Let’s ‘Glow’ crazy!

Indiana University Kokomo will host a neon-themed homecoming celebration, highlighted by the installation ceremony of Chancellor Mark Canada, October 19 to October 25.

“We have a lot to commemorate, from welcoming our new chancellor, to the success of our volleyball and soccer teams, and renewed engagement in student life,” said Benjamin Liechty, director of alumni relations. “We look forward to welcoming our alumni back to campus, and to celebrating with our current students.”

Let’s Glow Crazy Homecoming festivities kick off Wednesday, October 19, with Wear Your IUK Spirit Day. Canada will host Coffee with the Chancellor from 8 to 10 a.m. in Alumni Hall, and students will participate in a powderpuff game at 5 p.m. behind the Student Activities and Events Center (SAEC).

The fun continues with another spirit wear day on Thursday October 20, and a pep rally and T-shirt giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Kelley Student Center Commons. The women’s soccer team will host its annual Pink Out and Senior Night game at 7 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Friday, October 21 is dress your best day, with the installation of Chancellor Canada at 1 p.m. in Havens Auditorium. Evening festivities include a free homecoming tailgate at 5:30 p.m. in front of the SAEC, before the volleyball match at 7.

Saturday, October 22, students are invited to participate in the Nearly Naked Mile, a one-mile campus run. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the race at 11 a.m., followed by a volleyball match at noon in the SAEC.

Monday Fun Day on October 24 includes black light mini golf from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kelley Student Center, Room 130, followed by Student Government Association karaoke at the Commons IQ Wall. Everyone is encouraged to wear their neon and jeans.

Festivities wrap up on Tuesday, October 25, with wear your jeans day. Lawn games will be available in the Campus Quad all day, along with pumpkin painting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Upper Alumni Hall.

The final event for Homecoming is the Angel Walk, at 5 p.m. October 25. It raises awareness of domestic violence, and is a fundraiser for the Family Service Association of Howard County’s domestic violence shelter.

Students may register to attend events at iuklife.iuk.edu. Faculty, staff, alumni, and community members may RSVP at go.iu.edu/4AU3.