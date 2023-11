August 2022 IU Kokomo graduates congratulated

A woman wears a graduation cap and gown, with a line of people behind her.

KOKOMO, Ind. — One hundred nineteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2022. The graduates represent 20 Indiana counties and seven states.

Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Akron

Carissa R. Ziemek, Master of Business Administration

Anderson

James Shearer, Master of Business Administration

Bloomington

Kelly Kathryn Raaf, Graduate Certificate in Spanish

Bourbonnais, Illinois

Rebecca Harmon, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Burlington

Candace Jo Fellows, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Carmel

Brian Jeffrey Loop, Bachelor of General Studies

Monique Laura Mabona Kanoha Wessi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Claudia H. Shelbourn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chandler, Arizona

Kritika Saha, Master of Business Administration

Cicero

Haley Teresa Freeland, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Columbus

Christopher Joe Browder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Denham Springs, Louisiana

Jonathan Bossom, Master of Business Administration

Denver

Baron V. Imhoof, Bachelor of Arts

Dunkirk

Maria Babb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elwood

Misty Raeshelle Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Evansville

Jaylin Cordell Chinn, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Fishers

Linda Chang, Bachelor of Science in Business

Maly Virginia Webster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Flora

Brooke Erin Ennis, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Fort Wayne

Sa’Mya Demetra Leshay Jordan, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Frankfort

Jorge Luis Escobar Jr., Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Gas City

Kylie Jo Justus, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Hartford City

Monica Renea Gaither, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Samantha Heflin, Bachelor of Applied Science

Indianapolis

Allexa M. Antrobus, Bachelor of Applied Science

Daynah Bell, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Doris J. Prather,Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Oluwatimilehin Felicia Soyoola, Master of Public Management

Kokomo

Michael J. Bolyard, Bachelor of Science in Business

Deray DeShaun Boyd, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Christian Hailey Bunce, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Benjamin Joseph Carpenter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Tristan S. Carter, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Susan Elizabeth Conner, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Erin Mackinzie Davis, Bachelor of General Studies

MaKenzie Leigh Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Abigail Elizabeth Elkins, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Ciara Fowler, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Braden Hall, Master of Business Administration

Levi William Hanny, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kellin Bernay Hardin, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Nicholas Andrew Haworth, Bachelor of Science in Business

Hayden Conner Herring, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Gavin Scott Hite, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Marissa Brooke Holaday, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Tramone Howard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sandeep Kaur, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Ryan Wayne Keller, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Tristyn Destiny Koon, Bachelor of General Studies

Brody Edward LaLonde, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brittany Jane Lucas, Bachelor of Arts

Taylor Ann Ludlow, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Anthony Jacob Macaluso, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jadon Paul Meise, Master of Business Administration

James Earl Montgomery, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Justin Darrell Newman, Master of Business Administration

Nuyigue Daniel Obaseki, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Sydney Rebecca Parker, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tennille Renee Paul, Bachelor of Science in Business

Megan Nicole Perry, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Gabrielle Lee-Ann Randall, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Morgan Elise Reecer, Bachelor of Arts

Madison Claire Reed, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Destiny D. Rush, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Kaitlyn Russell, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brandon Creed Stansberry, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Madison Jane Strickler, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

George Roy Tucker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Casey Vail, Bachelor of Science in Business

Ayla Dian Vandergriff, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Samantha Vent, Bachelor of General Studies

Cynthia Nikole Williams, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Dawn Renee Wilson, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Lafayette

William David Cornego, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Chelsie Garrison, Bachelor of Applied Science

Camryn Michelle Goodin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Samantha Ann Music, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brook Renee Switzer, Master of Public Management

Lagro

Jared Peas, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lawrenceville, Georgia

Quaynika Merriweather, Bachelor of General Studies

Logansport

Carla Ann Beard, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Daniel Christian Knutson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Blake Thomas Martin, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sienna Yvette Urbina, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Macy

Brandon David Kinser Jr., Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Madera, California

Gabriela Magdalena Jaimes, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Marion

Dylan T. Banter, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Madison Brewer, Bachelor of Arts

Brooke Marie Clifton, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Del’Rea Dion Horton, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Zoey Kristine Salter, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Muncie

Jayona Nashay Gray, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Trevor Anthony Timmons, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nabb

Katilyn Ryanne Horstman, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Noblesville

Jessica McHugh, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Jean Panissara Redfern, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Lilian Marie Welch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Peru

Michelle Lee Eisaman, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Morgan Marie Simpson, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Dinah R. Wray, Master of Business Administration

Rochester

Connor Newman Ulerick, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Rossville

Keli Rae Anthrop, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Russiaville

Nikki Elaine Wainwright, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Saint Joseph, Michigan

Savannah Renee Pigman, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Selma

Brittany Lynn Kiger, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Sharpsville

Nicole R. Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Brittany Elizabeth Kemp Gould, Bachelor of General Studies

Tipton

Abigail H. Garmon, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Valerie Ziegler, Bachelor of General Studies

Wabash

Adam Scott Driscoll, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Chloe Diann Kendall, Bachelor of Science in Education, Wabash

Tiffany Joann Rayburn, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Walton

Andrew K. Dowell, Bachelor of Science in Business

West Lafayette

Manuel Johannes Cardenas Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bailie Christine McCall, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Savannah Jade Moore, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Westfield

Parker Jude Kalis, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sky Alison Kolan, Master of Public Management

Brittney Rae Morton, Bachelor of Science in Business

