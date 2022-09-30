Campus Con to include gaming, characters, fun

Super hero image

KOKOMO, Ind. — Get your geek on at the first-ever Indiana University Kokomo Campus Con!

Planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 7 in Alumni Hall, the free event includes board games, costumed characters, arcade games, vendors with comics, graphic novels, gaming supplies, and more.

Campus Con was completely planned by students, according to Lexi Eisaman, event coordinator.

“We realized over the summer we’re missing a very large category of students by not having more nerdy events on campus,” she said, adding that volunteers visited a similar event at another school for inspiration and ideas. She also worked with planners of the annual Kokomo Con, who provided a list of people to contact.

The event is open to the public, she said, adding that she’s been attending cons, or conventions, her whole life, and participating in cosplay, dressing up as favorite book, movie, or television characters.

“We just want everyone to come be their nerdy selves,” she said. “It’s fun to escape from reality for a while and put yourself in someone else’s shoes.”

Cosplay is encouraged, though masks may not cover faces.

Eisaman said representatives from Kingdom Cards and Games will run the game room, and the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Digital Den will have giveaways for their new Dungeons and Dragons initiative.

For more information, contact slcd@iu.edu.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.