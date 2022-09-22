Campus offers college credit in high school through state program

Three students walk in the campus quad.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Partnerships between Indiana University Kokomo and area schools will allow students to complete a significant portion of their college general education credits while still in high school.

The campus is one of IU’s regional campuses participating in the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s Indiana College Core Certificate (ICC) program, which allows them to complete 30 hours of coursework across core competencies, with additional support including financial aid education, career development, and career exploration.

Sarah Byrd, IU Kokomo’s ICC program director, said current partners include Central Catholic High School, Frontier High School, Taylor High School, Tipton High School, and Yorktown High School, with more to be announced.

“The ICC is a fantastic opportunity for the students of north central Indiana and the development of our state,” she said. “This certificate is opening the door for students to gain access to dual credit course work and graduate high school with both a high school diploma and a higher education credential. This certificate is opening the door for students to gain access to higher education earlier and develop skills to further push our community to its fullest potential.”

Once they have completed the certificate, students will not only begin their college careers with a head start on general education coursework but will also have guaranteed admission to each IU regional campus. Also, a student who earns the ICC from one Indiana public post-secondary institution and later enrolls at another will not be required to complete the ICC requirements at the second institution.

Ryan Glaze, Tipton Community School Corp. superintendent, appreciates the opportunities available to students because of the partnership.

“This certification adds to a long list of avenues our students will have to ensure college and career readiness as post-graduates,” he said. “We are grateful for our partnership with IU Kokomo that helps us make many of these opportunities for Tipton students possible.”

Jeff Hettinger, Frontier High School principal, said the program sets students up for post-secondary success.

“Frontier students achieving the ICC are better prepared for the rigor found at the next level,” he said. “Indiana College Core recipients have a head start on their academic careers that will pay significant benefits for the rest of their lives.”

Byrd works with schools to create an individualized plan, utilizing Advanced College Project classes already taught by high school faculty, and adding options for students to take IU Kokomo classes on campus or online.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all program that fits all schools,” she said. “Each one has a personalized course catalog, based on what they can offer.”

School leaders interested in partnering with IU Kokomo to offer the ICC may contact Byrd at snbyrd@iuk.edu.

