Campus reports increase in minority, transfer enrollment for fall semester

Enrollment increased among minority students and transfer students for the fall 2022 semester.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo continues to provide a world-class college experience — at a price Hoosiers can afford.

Affordability, together with the distinctive programming offered by the KEY program (Kokomo Experience and You), continues to attract students, and contributed to an increase in minority and transfer student enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

“We are delighted to welcome a new batch of students to IU Kokomo for a highly personalized form of experiential education,” said Chancellor Mark Canada. “I love talking to students, and I frequently hear them rave about their experience on our campus. We welcome students of all backgrounds to have their own positive experiences with us.”

Tess Barker, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management, noted that 35.9 percent of students were eligible for federal Pell grants, which are awarded to students with exceptional financial need. Also, IU Kokomo awarded more than $835,000 in institutional scholarships this fall.

“We are proud of our efforts to put college education within reach of all families in our region, regardless of their financial situation,” she said. “Scholarships make it possible for more students to achieve their goals, and are often the difference between earning a degree or not.”

IU Kokomo’s fall 2022 enrollment of 2,846, with 517 first-year students, includes a significantly increased number of minority and transfer students. Nearly 20 percent identify as minorities — including almost 24 percent of first-year enrolled students.

Barker noted that 17.8 percent of students are underrepresented minorities, such as African Americans, Native Americans, and Hispanic/Latinos.

“IU Kokomo’s commitment to diversity and inclusion contributes to a welcoming and supportive environment for underrepresented students,” she said. “The increased enrollment of students identifying as Hispanic/Latino is one example of the results of our deepening connections across our service region.”

The campus also showed significant transfer student enrollment for the academic year, with 15.2 percent more students over 2021.

Angie Siders, assistant vice chancellor of enrollment management, credited partnership efforts with two-year institutions to attract students to complete a bachelor’s degree at IU Kokomo.

“Our increase in transfer student enrollment represents our commitment to helping students transition seamlessly from Ivy Tech and other partner institutions to IU Kokomo,” she said. “Our transfer process ensures students are able to continue with their educational goals.”

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.