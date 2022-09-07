Golf outing raises funds for campus

A group of four men pose on a golf course.

KOKOMO, Ind. —Nearly 100 people enjoyed a day at the Wildcat Creek Golf Course, benefiting Indiana University Kokomo, at the campus’s annual golf outing.

Cathy Clearwaters, director of development, was pleased to fill the event with 22 teams.

“We’re thankful as always for our generous partners and participants, who made this the most successful golf outing we’ve hosted,” she said. “There are a lot of great things happening on our campus, and we appreciate their support for our mission.”

Chancellor Mark Canada welcomed the golfers to the event and gave a campus update, highlighting the KEY (Kokomo Experience and You) experiential learning program, the KEY Innovation Center that partners students with area businesses and not-for-profits as consultants, and other high points of the fall semester.

Alexis Pier, a business management major from Kokomo, spoke on behalf of students, sharing the difference that scholarships make for students as they earn degrees to provide a better future for themselves.

Coach Eric Echelbarger provided news about the men’s basketball team, summarizing last season’s success that led to an NAIA Sweet 16 appearance, and a look at this year’s team. Tade Powell, communications and public relations director for presenting partner First Farmers Bank & Trust, also thanked participants.

The team representing Berry IT Utility Service Company, with team members James Berry, Wes Milburn, Chad Gifford, and Andrew Roe, won first place.

First Farmers Bank & Trust was presenting partner. Quality Plumbing & Heating was beverage cart partner, with Rozzi’s Catering as lunch partner, and Brad Howell Ford as hole-in-one partner.

Eagle partners included Four County Counseling, Hearn Construction, Kokomo Grain, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, and NIPSCO.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.