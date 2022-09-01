Skip to main content
IU Kokomo to close for Labor Day holiday

Sep 1, 2022
An IU banner behind a basket of white petunias
KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo will be closed for the Labor Day holiday Monday, September 5.

Classes resume on their regular schedule Tuesday, September 6, and offices will open at 8 a.m.

The bookstore, the Cougar Country Café, the Ground Up Café, the Cole Fitness Center, and the IU Kokomo Library also will be closed Saturday, September 3, through Monday, September 5.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

