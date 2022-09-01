IU Kokomo to close for Labor Day holiday

An IU banner behind a basket of white petunias

KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo will be closed for the Labor Day holiday Monday, September 5.

Classes resume on their regular schedule Tuesday, September 6, and offices will open at 8 a.m.

The bookstore, the Cougar Country Café, the Ground Up Café, the Cole Fitness Center, and the IU Kokomo Library also will be closed Saturday, September 3, through Monday, September 5.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at iuk.edu/library.

