Learn about Artemis mission at free Observatory Open House

IU Kokomo Observatory

KOKOMO, Ind. — Learn more about NASA’s Artemis mission, and its goal of sending astronauts to the moon and beyond, at the first Indiana University Kokomo Observatory free open house of the academic year.

Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the open house at 8 p.m. Sunday, September 11, with discussion of Artemis, a multistage plan that will culminate with landing the first woman and person of color on the moon, and prepare humanity for the long journey to Mars.

After the presentation, stargazers may be able to see several planets through the Observatory’s telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.

“For the skies that night, we will have Saturn and then Jupiter will rise followed a bit later by the moon,” Motl said. “The constellations of the summer triangle will be prominent at sunset with highlights like the Ring nebula in Lyra.”

Observation will continue through 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Free parking is available on campus.

Additional open houses for the 2022-2023 academic year are planned from 8 to 10 p.m. October 9, March 12, April 16, and May 21, and from 7 to 9 p.m. November 13, December 11, January 8, and February 12.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.