Academic achievement applauded at honors convocation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo honored the academic achievements of its students during the annual Honors Convocation held Monday (April 17) in Havens Auditorium.

Chancellor Mark Canada welcomed students and their families, congratulating them on their accomplishments for the year and thanking them for their work.

“I love seeing that this auditorium is packed with students who deserve to be recognized, and their families,” he said. “We congratulate them on a job well done.”

He recognized many of them for their involvement in the campus community.

“As chancellor, I’ve had a chance to interact with a lot of these students who are involved in things like our L.E.A.D. conference and the student government work they are doing, not just on campus, but in the community. That’s what knowledge is for, to serve the people around us.”

The annual event included celebrating students who were on the dean’s or chancellor’s lists throughout the year, as well as honors program graduates, scholarship recipients, and graduates receiving veteran’s coins.

Faculty also presented outstanding student awards to laud those whose work stood out among their peers.

Hannah Brumfiel was surprised and honored to receive the award for informatics.

“It feels amazing,” she said, adding that she especially enjoyed serving as president of the Women in Technology club.

“One of the best parts was teaching Girl Scouts how to do programming with robots,” she said.

London Schaal, who received the outstanding student award in criminal justice, said the versatility of being able to take in-person or online classes to accommodate his work schedule was the best part of his IU Kokomo experience.

The award “is a very high honor for sure,” he said. “It’s a good token of the payoff for the work I put in. It’s a good show of God’s hand in my life.”

He graduated in December 2022, and plans to attend law school.

Outstanding undergraduate student award winners by program included:

Bachelor of Applied Sciences: Matthew Hicks, Bloomington

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Kylee Lindsey, Logansport

Bachelor of Science in Business: Finance: Ginger Slisher, Fulton

Bachelor of Science in Business: Management: Alexis Pier, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Business: Accounting: Kaley Lyons, Fort Wayne

Bachelor of Science in Business: Human Resources: Coralyn Cregar, Russiaville

Bachelor of Science in Business: Marketing: Reese Johnson, Indianapolis

Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Tourism: Alissa Russell, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and Health Management: Jenny Sheets, Rochester

Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management: Benjamin Scott, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education: Emma Watson, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education: Carter Adkins, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Communication: April Chrisman, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Homeland Security: London Schaal, Kokomo

Bachelor of Arts in English: Brenna Taitano, Sharpsville

Bachelor of Fine Arts in New Media, Art, and Technology: Cybil Johnson, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science: Gabe Franks, Greentown

Bachelor of Arts in Humanities: Madeline Sinnamon, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Psychology: Mary Hogsett, Kokomo

Outstanding Student in Spanish: Madison Lee Taylor, Marion

Bachelor of Science in Sociology: Jasper Redman, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Garrett Elder, Elwood

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology: Tonya Brown, Wabash

Bachelor of General Studies: Maryann Bush, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Chemistry: Kaitline Martin, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Biological & Physical Sciences: Lorelei Porter, Fishers

Bachelor of Science in Biology: Jacob Pierson, Bunker Hill

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science: Wesley Grove, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Informatics: Hannah Brumfiel, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Megan Dishon, Walton

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics: Alison Cochran, Galveston

Students graduating from the Honors program were:

Carter Adkins, Kokomo

Megan Dishon, Walton

Wesley Grove, Kokomo

Mary Hogsett, Kokomo

Molly Lewis, Kokomo

Kelsey Martin, Wabash

Marlene Regalado Alanis, Kempton

Adilene Rodriguez, Logansport

Andrea Santiago, Westfield

Chloe Sessoms, Gas City

Jenny Sheets, Rochester

Shelby Stern, Delphi

Mikayla Tom, Carmel

Halie Wampler, North Manchester

Kaylee Weeks, Kokomo

Sean Witter, Kokomo

Other award winners were:

Outstanding Student Leader: Ginger Slisher, Fulton

Student Event or Program of the Year: L.E.A.D. Conference

Student Organization of the Year: Student Sustainability Council

Student Community Service Award: Wesley Grove, Kokomo

Chancellor’s Student Diversity Award: Alex Smith, Kokomo

Amicus Awards: Andy Tuholski, assistant professor of political science, resident faculty; Vincent Lorenz, adjunct faculty; Sharon Johnson, staff

Graduating veterans included:

Alexis Calderon Flores, Frankfort

Luke Catron, Kokomo

Bechel Crew, Scircleville

Lindsay Flanery, Peru

Seth Handy, Cicero

Sharee Knotts, Tipton

Michelle Landis, Nobleville

Matthew Miller, Peru

Tierra Miller, Columbus

Trisha Norfleet, Kokomo

Ezekiel Ryan, Logansport

Jordan Vermillion, Whiteland

Edward Warren, Kokomo

Zoe Werner, Russiaville

Sean Witter, Kokomo

