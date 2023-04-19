Academic achievement applauded at honors convocation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo honored the academic achievements of its students during the annual Honors Convocation held Monday (April 17) in Havens Auditorium.
Chancellor Mark Canada welcomed students and their families, congratulating them on their accomplishments for the year and thanking them for their work.
“I love seeing that this auditorium is packed with students who deserve to be recognized, and their families,” he said. “We congratulate them on a job well done.”
He recognized many of them for their involvement in the campus community.
“As chancellor, I’ve had a chance to interact with a lot of these students who are involved in things like our L.E.A.D. conference and the student government work they are doing, not just on campus, but in the community. That’s what knowledge is for, to serve the people around us.”
The annual event included celebrating students who were on the dean’s or chancellor’s lists throughout the year, as well as honors program graduates, scholarship recipients, and graduates receiving veteran’s coins.
Faculty also presented outstanding student awards to laud those whose work stood out among their peers.
Hannah Brumfiel was surprised and honored to receive the award for informatics.
“It feels amazing,” she said, adding that she especially enjoyed serving as president of the Women in Technology club.
“One of the best parts was teaching Girl Scouts how to do programming with robots,” she said.
London Schaal, who received the outstanding student award in criminal justice, said the versatility of being able to take in-person or online classes to accommodate his work schedule was the best part of his IU Kokomo experience.
The award “is a very high honor for sure,” he said. “It’s a good token of the payoff for the work I put in. It’s a good show of God’s hand in my life.”
He graduated in December 2022, and plans to attend law school.
Outstanding undergraduate student award winners by program included:
Bachelor of Applied Sciences: Matthew Hicks, Bloomington
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Kylee Lindsey, Logansport
Bachelor of Science in Business: Finance: Ginger Slisher, Fulton
Bachelor of Science in Business: Management: Alexis Pier, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Business: Accounting: Kaley Lyons, Fort Wayne
Bachelor of Science in Business: Human Resources: Coralyn Cregar, Russiaville
Bachelor of Science in Business: Marketing: Reese Johnson, Indianapolis
Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Tourism: Alissa Russell, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and Health Management: Jenny Sheets, Rochester
Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management: Benjamin Scott, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education: Emma Watson, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education: Carter Adkins, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Communication: April Chrisman, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Homeland Security: London Schaal, Kokomo
Bachelor of Arts in English: Brenna Taitano, Sharpsville
Bachelor of Fine Arts in New Media, Art, and Technology: Cybil Johnson, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science: Gabe Franks, Greentown
Bachelor of Arts in Humanities: Madeline Sinnamon, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Psychology: Mary Hogsett, Kokomo
Outstanding Student in Spanish: Madison Lee Taylor, Marion
Bachelor of Science in Sociology: Jasper Redman, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Garrett Elder, Elwood
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology: Tonya Brown, Wabash
Bachelor of General Studies: Maryann Bush, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Chemistry: Kaitline Martin, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Biological & Physical Sciences: Lorelei Porter, Fishers
Bachelor of Science in Biology: Jacob Pierson, Bunker Hill
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science: Wesley Grove, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Informatics: Hannah Brumfiel, Kokomo
Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Megan Dishon, Walton
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics: Alison Cochran, Galveston
Students graduating from the Honors program were:
Carter Adkins, Kokomo
Megan Dishon, Walton
Wesley Grove, Kokomo
Mary Hogsett, Kokomo
Molly Lewis, Kokomo
Kelsey Martin, Wabash
Marlene Regalado Alanis, Kempton
Adilene Rodriguez, Logansport
Andrea Santiago, Westfield
Chloe Sessoms, Gas City
Jenny Sheets, Rochester
Shelby Stern, Delphi
Mikayla Tom, Carmel
Halie Wampler, North Manchester
Kaylee Weeks, Kokomo
Sean Witter, Kokomo
Other award winners were:
Outstanding Student Leader: Ginger Slisher, Fulton
Student Event or Program of the Year: L.E.A.D. Conference
Student Organization of the Year: Student Sustainability Council
Student Community Service Award: Wesley Grove, Kokomo
Chancellor’s Student Diversity Award: Alex Smith, Kokomo
Amicus Awards: Andy Tuholski, assistant professor of political science, resident faculty; Vincent Lorenz, adjunct faculty; Sharon Johnson, staff
Graduating veterans included:
Alexis Calderon Flores, Frankfort
Luke Catron, Kokomo
Bechel Crew, Scircleville
Lindsay Flanery, Peru
Seth Handy, Cicero
Sharee Knotts, Tipton
Michelle Landis, Nobleville
Matthew Miller, Peru
Tierra Miller, Columbus
Trisha Norfleet, Kokomo
Ezekiel Ryan, Logansport
Jordan Vermillion, Whiteland
Edward Warren, Kokomo
Zoe Werner, Russiaville
Sean Witter, Kokomo
