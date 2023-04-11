Indiana University sets course on bold, 7-year strategic plan

Two women in white coats point at a skeleton model

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University will pursue robust campus-specific strategic plans as part of IU 2030, a bold, seven-year vision to advance student success and opportunity, expand the university’s research and creative activity, and strengthen IU’s unwavering commitment to serving communities in Indiana and across the world.

“We are charting an ambitious seven-year vision for IU, with a roadmap to new heights that reaffirms the university’s rightful place within the highest tier of American public higher education,” IU President Pamela Whitten said.

“I’m deeply grateful to our faculty, staff and students for their leadership in developing IU 2030. Together, we have adopted a strategic plan that reflects our mission to champion student success, pursue discovery that improves lives, and strengthen the economic and cultural vitality of our state. As Indiana’s flagship university, we will ensure that the outcomes of IU 2030 are felt worldwide — from Hoosier hometowns to communities across the globe.”

“I applaud the leadership of President Whitten and the incredible work of our faculty, staff and students in the development of IU 2030,” IU Board of Trustees Chair W. Quinn Buckner added. “This plan is aspirational and intentionally selective in its priorities, while building upon a foundation of excellence across IU. It will equip us to build further on the university’s rich history, while fostering an even higher level of collaboration and innovation that unquestionably strengthens IU’s local and global impact.”

The three foundational pillars of IU 2030 are:

Student Success and Opportunity: IU will create statewide initiatives to improve post-secondary attainment rates, improve retention and persistence rates, expand philanthropic support for student financial aid, and provide in-demand academic programs paired with robust academic and career advising — particularly in sectors and industries in need of a growing talent pipeline.

Transformative Research and Creativity: IU will expand the scope and global reach of the university's research enterprise, with significant growth in external research funding to pursue groundbreaking discovery, the advent of new industries, and awe-inspiring cultural and creative endeavors that better the world. Key targets include significantly increasing the number of annual invention disclosures, expanding research partnerships with Hoosier communities, and firmly establishing the IU School of Medicine within the top 10 public university medical schools securing National Institutes of Health funding.

Service to Our State and Beyond: IU will pursue a broad range of economic development goals across the state and expand collaboration with civic and business partners within Indiana and globally. Key targets include aligning to Indiana Economic Development Corp. objectives, increasing the number of IU graduates who pursue careers within the state of Indiana, and providing robust support to advance workforce development in key sectors.

Hundreds of faculties, staff and students shaped the development of each individual plan in an inclusive and campus-led planning process that began with the launch of the IU 2030 framework in September 2022. The resulting individual IU 2030 plans reflect the historic strengths of each IU campus and build upon the unique qualities of its faculty, staff, and students.

Common principles also united the IU 2030 planning process, including a respect for IU’s historic strengths and a shared commitment to foster innovation, celebrate and enhance IU’s rich diversity, aggressively pursue new knowledge, cultivate a culture of mutual respect and integrity, and champion excellence while carefully stewarding IU resources.

Campuses will begin implementing their plans immediately.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.