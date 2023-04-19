Student reflection: IU Day provides opportunity for scholarship donations

Students serve themselves a brownie

IU Day is a global celebration commemorating Indiana University and the people like you who make IU possible. You may have a soft spot in your heart for “old IU” because you are a parent, friend, or supporter. These IU relationships are admirable in any case.

During IU Day we encouraged students and staff to wear their IU gear and come out and have an amazing time. We had some giveaways to hand out too. Students, faculty, and staff can share their amazing experience by posting photos on social media with the hashtag #IUDAY.

IU Day brings in lots of smiles and laughter and that is what we love to see on our beautiful campus. Gifts for IU Day will benefit students twice as much! We will match your donation from April 1 through April 19 to an eligible student scholarship in honor of IU Day, maximizing your impact. Take a walk around campus to learn how philanthropy has impacted the IUK campus. There are many hidden gems around IUK, you must take the time and explore them.

In addition, we encourage donations to the alumni scholarship at give.myiu.org/iu-kokomo/. These scholarships allow students to enroll in undergraduate courses and engage in necessary learning experiences with their peers. Supporting students in undergraduate studies encourages them to pursue advanced educational opportunities with success.

Reflection written by BreAsia Gamble, an education student.