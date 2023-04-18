KEY program highlighted at Chancellor’s Guild dinner

A man speaks at a podium

KOKOMO, Ind. — Philanthropy is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

The campus celebrated donor impact, with a focus on the IU Kokomo Experience and You (KEY) program, at the annual Chancellor’s Guild dinner on April 13 in the Student Activities and Events Center.

Crystal Jones, vice chancellor for university advancement and media and marketing, noted that the dinner honors those who have given $1,000 or more in the calendar year. In 2022, their gifts to the campus totaled $952,000.

Chancellor Mark Canada welcomed nearly 100 guests, noting that in his eight months in office, he’s seen the difference gifts make for students through projects like the greenhouse, KEY travel, scholarships, athletics, and the Cougar Cupboard food pantry.

“As the chancellor, I am committed to using donor funds in a way that continues to advance our campus in exciting and meaningful ways,” he said. “And more importantly, in ways that enrich our students’ experiences and education.”

Those attending visited food stations representing KEY trips, including programs at the Walt Disney World Resort, Nashville, Wrigley Field, and European sites significant to World War II. Faculty and students who have participated in those programs were on hand to talk about what they gained from their experiences.

Jack Tharp, who was a senior officer on campus for 32 years, and Rosalyn Davis, clinical associate professor of psychology, both spoke about the impact of the KEY program, and the importance of contributing to it.

The Smith Fuqua Foundation and the Tipton County Foundation were inducted into the Remarkable Legacy Society, which honors those who have given $75,000 or more to the IU Foundation to benefit any IU Kokomo fund.

Forty-one donors were honored as members of the Seiberling Society, for giving more than $5,000 during the year. Each received a decorative glass bowl from the House of Glass in Elwood.

Seiberling Society members honored included:

First year: Bucheri McCarty & Metz, LLP; Encompass Credit Union; Robert Ford II; William and Virginia Hingst; Robert and Mary Hingst; Howard County UAW CAP Council; J&J Electric of Indiana, Inc.; KeyBank Foundation; Pat and Sue McGavic; William Menges Jr. and Marty Menges; Security Federal Savings Bank; Rick and Diane Smith; Joe and Katie Thatcher; and the Tipton County Foundation Inc.

Second year: Beth Brooke; Steve and Barb Conner; Thomas and Kathleen Fingleton; Joseph and Susan Hendricks; and Susan Szep

Third year: David Gossman; Allen Safianow; and Stuart and Kim Thompson, Thrush-Thompson Foundation

Fourth year: Craig and Susan Smith, Smith-Fuqua Foundation

Fifth year: Don and Gail Beaton; Robert and Deborah Christensen; and Brian and Angela Shockney

Sixth year: Community Howard Regional Health; Dan Giesecke and Susan Sciame-Giesecke; and Herbert Miller

Seventh year: Raymond and Mary Bonhomme; Community First Bank of Indiana; Harold and Sherry King; and Jack and Pam Tharp

Eighth year: William and Nancy Hunt

Ninth year: Paul Stanley

Tenth year: Philip Kintzele

Eleventh year: Judy and Michael Golitko; Kathleen Ligocki and Pete Rosenau; and Jeffrey and Lisa Smeltzer

Twelfth year: Community Foundation of Howard County

