Student reflection: IU Day builds community

Two women smile for a picture

In reflecting on the IU Day celebrations, what can most easily be seen is a newfound sense of community among IU Kokomo students, faculty, and staff.

As IU Day this year was centered around giving, students were able to experience firsthand the impact their philanthropic efforts can make on others. While not everyone has the ability to donate monetary gifts toward scholarships or other funds, our students were encouraged to show their support for each other through food and clothing donations made to the Cougar Cupboard and Cougar Closet. The availability of these resources to our students and staff means our campus is working together to combat food insecurities and provide confidence to those stepping into the professional workforce.

For some students, this was their first introduction to the culture of philanthropy that IU Kokomo fosters and develops into the volunteering of their time, talent, and treasure as alumni. The publicity provided by IU Day not only increased the number of donations made to these campus resources, but also increased the awareness for others to access and provide their own support.

From one Cougar to another, our IU Kokomo community continues to step up for each other after IU Day through continuing the education and highlighting of campus resources and funds that benefit students in fighting financial constraints.

Reflection by Elise Breisch, a communications student