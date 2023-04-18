Student reflection: Let’s celebrate IU Day April 19

IU Kokomo celebrates IU Day

Leading up to this day, I have never heard about IU Day, which is April 19. When I heard about it, the first thing that came to my mind was ‘IU’s birthday. But I’ve learned it’s more than that — it’s a day for our donors, specifically alumni, to give back to our university.

I was interested to find out how much our alumni help by giving to programs and scholarships for current Cougars, like the alumni scholarship given by the IU Alumni Association Kokomo Region. Members of the alumni association, including its board members, volunteer at events on campus, they are invited back as guest speakers, and they also donate monetarily to this scholarship and other efforts across campus. I think it’s great we can support an organization that continuously shows support to our campus by contributing to a scholarship that will benefit our own students.

IU Day is a day of digital engagement that focuses on giving and supporting all IU campuses, to encourage not only alumni, but current students to become donors. One way to get involved is by participating in donation drives for the Cougar Closet, which provides free professional clothing for students, and the Cougar Cupboard food pantry. Donations may be made in the Kelley Student Center Commons between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during IU Day on April 19. Students can receive swag and lunch coupons for participating. You can also give at give.myiu.org/

Students are encouraged to wear cream and crimson that day and share a favorite photo from IU Day using #IUDAY, #myiuk, #IUKBetterTogether, on social media. 10 winners will be chosen by the IU Day team to “receive” $500 each to their IU fund of choice.

The IUK Alumni association gives us the opportunity to experience the good education they experienced here at IU and more. I know a student who benefits from the Alumni Scholarship, all thanks to the Cougars helping Cougars, she can study without worrying about finances. We cannot thank our alumni enough for these opportunities, but we as future alumni can emulate them, by following the path they created for us, and ensuring that the incoming college students have an easier college experience than we did.

I hope to see everybody at IU Day, and I look forward to participating too. I hope this experience will create awareness and encourage students to give back to IU Kokomo when they graduate. Go Cougars!

Reflection written by Blessing Adepoju, a nursing student