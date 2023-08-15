IU Kokomo welcomes 10 new faculty

Seven women and two men stand on in rows on a staircase

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo announces the addition of 10 new faculty members, in areas including the new school psychology program, nursing, occupational therapy, sport and recreation management, business, and psychology.

Scott Jones, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, welcomed the new faculty.

“We’re pleased to have these outstanding educators bring their expertise in teaching and in their academic fields to IU Kokomo,” he said. “They will add notably to our students’ experiences, both in the classroom and the field. We are excited to welcome them to our team.”

New faculty include:

School of Business

Sarah Byrd, visiting lecturer in management. She earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Business from IU Kokomo. She previously served as an adjunct faculty member and as Indiana College Core program director.

Larry E. Jinkins, assistant professor of sport and recreation management. He earned a Doctor of Strategic Leadership from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, a Master of Science (M.S.) in Event Tourism and a B.S. in Kinesiology-Sport Management from IUPUI. He’s been an adjunct faculty member at Concordia University, Judson University, Lynchburg University, and IUPUI.

School of Education

Jennifer McNeany, assistant clinical professor of school psychology. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Educational Administration and an Educational Specialist in School Psychology from Indiana State University, a Master of Education in Educational and Psychological Foundations from Valparaiso University, and a B.S. in Elementary Education from Purdue University. Previously, she was assistant director of student services at the Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock, New Palestine.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Jeremy Gibson, visiting lecturer in psychology. He earned an M.S. in Forensic Psychology and an M.S. in General Psychology from Walden University, Minneapolis, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Psychology from IU Kokomo. He’s been a behavior clinician at Logansport State Hospital and an adjunct instructor at IU Kokomo.

Brooke Komar, visiting lecturer in psychology. She earned an M.S. in Art Therapy from Emporia State University, Kansas, and a B.A. in the Individualized Major program at IU Bloomington, specializing in art therapy. Previously, she was clinical assistant professor and clinical supervisor and internship coordinator at the Herron Graduate Art Therapy program at IUPUI.

Library

Martha Young, assistant librarian and library collections coordinator. She earned a Master of Library Science from IUPUI and a B.A. in Communication Arts from IU Kokomo. Previously, she was a technical services assistant for the IU Kokomo Library.

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Brian Arwood, acting assistant professor of nursing. He is completing a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DPN) at Purdue. He earned a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner post-master’s certificate from Purdue and a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a B.A. in English and a B.A. in Psychology from IU Kokomo, and an Associate of Science (A.S.) in Business Administration from Ivy Tech Community College. He served as patient care coordinator for Ground Northeast Inpatient Behavioral Health at Community Howard Regional Health and taught at Ivy Tech Community College.

Julie Avellana, lecturer in nursing. She earned both her BSN and MSN from Indiana University Kokomo. She was previously a registered nurse on the cardiovascular medical/surgical unit at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis.

Melissa Pixley, lecturer in nursing. She earned a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) degree from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., a BSN from Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois, and an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) from Kankakee Community College, Illinois. She has been an adjunct faculty member at IU Kokomo and an FNP at Community Howard Regional Health.

Jennifer Negron, visiting lecturer in occupational therapy assisting. She earned a B.S. in Liberal Arts with a psychology major and an A.S. in Occupational Therapy Assisting from University of Southern Indiana. She has served as an occupational therapy assistant at Ball Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation Services.

