New students inducted into School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

A group of people wearing red scrubs

KOKOMO, Ind. — Faculty in the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) welcomed 70 students into the nursing professions in its traditional induction ceremony August 16 in Havens Auditorium.

The incoming class included 56 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, and 14 in the accelerated second-degree nursing track for those who previously earned an undergraduate degree in another field.

Dean Susan Hendricks welcomed the class, and reflected on the many roles nurses play in health care, including responding to crises, providing healing, comfort, and care, learning and educating patients with accurate health information, working as part of a team, and advocating for patients. She also encouraged them to support one another in the challenge of nursing school

“As you get ready to embark on this journey, think a bit about growing into these roles,” she said. “In a short time, at the close of this chapter of your life, you will be a nurse, and it will be worth it.”

Wearing the traditional red IU scrubs, each student crossed the stage to receive a certificate of achievement, as well as applause from family and friends in the auditorium.

The ceremony concluded with recitation of the nurses’ pledge, a statement of the ethics and principles of nursing.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing inductees listed by hometown include:

Alexandria: Emily M. Leever, Madison Neel

Anderson: Emma Perry, Jaeden J. Shirley

Auburn: Jade M. Allen

Brownsburg: Ava Elisabeth Allen

Carmel: Brandon Edwards

Cicero: Annalissa Michelle Brown, Madison Alaina Dotlich

Covington: Paige A. Messmore

Cutler: Ally Sue Kuns

Denver: Candice Mosley

Francesville: Destiny Villarreal

Frankfort: Cassandra M. Cervantes-Mejia

Galveston: Amanda Kay Fordyce, Makenna Renee Leicht

Greentown: Kara Eileen Otto, Mia Rice

Greenwood: Macy Riley

Kokomo: Blessing Adepoju, Aidan James Conrad, Evan A. Gaylor, McKennah Harrell, Sydney N. Leisure, Ashley Lyons, Emma Rylee Morgan, Hope I. Mygrant, Crystal Prado, Erin Denise Rich, Taylor Rae Schmidt, Cristeen Ann Shepard, Rachel Morgan Truman, Kayli M. Wireman

Lafayette: Abigail Ann Badgett

Lagro: Kalista A. Ballschmidt

Lebanon: Electra Shyanne Curtis, Josie Ellyse Hollingsworth

Livonia, Michigan: Sammy Provenzano

Logansport: Kylie Byrd, Lucia Torres, Crystal Villanueva

Noblesville: Aniela Berezny, Emma Cowan, Matthew Joseph Kado, Alexis Ketring

Peru: Drake Harvey Guyer, Landon Gregory Nelson, Elaina Marie Sylvain, Grace Ann Uttinger

Plainfield: Mya Hernandez Urbina

Sharpsville: Kaylee Danielle Beard

Star City: Faith D. Dooley

Swayzee: Landon S. Ashley

Tipton: Alex Moody

Wabash: Ella May Satterthwaite

Windfall: Jace Allan Cassity

Second degree accelerated track inductees included:

Avon: Esther Williams

Hartford City: Samantha Heflin

Indianapolis: Nafissatou Compaore, Stephanie Morales

Kokomo: Jocelyn Irene Drummond, Morgan Grace Tuberty

Lafayette: Natalie Miller

Magodo, Nigeria: Olawunmi Hannah Dada

Marion: Seth Edward Honeycutt, Bayli Toy

Rochester: Jenny Sheets

Twelve Mile: Bethany Marie Rowe

Upland: Samantha Ann Bratcher, Megan Christine Simison

