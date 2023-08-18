New students inducted into School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

KOKOMO, Ind. — Faculty in the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) welcomed 70 students into the nursing professions in its traditional induction ceremony August 16 in Havens Auditorium.
The incoming class included 56 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, and 14 in the accelerated second-degree nursing track for those who previously earned an undergraduate degree in another field.
Dean Susan Hendricks welcomed the class, and reflected on the many roles nurses play in health care, including responding to crises, providing healing, comfort, and care, learning and educating patients with accurate health information, working as part of a team, and advocating for patients. She also encouraged them to support one another in the challenge of nursing school
“As you get ready to embark on this journey, think a bit about growing into these roles,” she said. “In a short time, at the close of this chapter of your life, you will be a nurse, and it will be worth it.”
Wearing the traditional red IU scrubs, each student crossed the stage to receive a certificate of achievement, as well as applause from family and friends in the auditorium.
The ceremony concluded with recitation of the nurses’ pledge, a statement of the ethics and principles of nursing.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing inductees listed by hometown include:
Alexandria: Emily M. Leever, Madison Neel
Anderson: Emma Perry, Jaeden J. Shirley
Auburn: Jade M. Allen
Brownsburg: Ava Elisabeth Allen
Carmel: Brandon Edwards
Cicero: Annalissa Michelle Brown, Madison Alaina Dotlich
Covington: Paige A. Messmore
Cutler: Ally Sue Kuns
Denver: Candice Mosley
Francesville: Destiny Villarreal
Frankfort: Cassandra M. Cervantes-Mejia
Galveston: Amanda Kay Fordyce, Makenna Renee Leicht
Greentown: Kara Eileen Otto, Mia Rice
Greenwood: Macy Riley
Kokomo: Blessing Adepoju, Aidan James Conrad, Evan A. Gaylor, McKennah Harrell, Sydney N. Leisure, Ashley Lyons, Emma Rylee Morgan, Hope I. Mygrant, Crystal Prado, Erin Denise Rich, Taylor Rae Schmidt, Cristeen Ann Shepard, Rachel Morgan Truman, Kayli M. Wireman
Lafayette: Abigail Ann Badgett
Lagro: Kalista A. Ballschmidt
Lebanon: Electra Shyanne Curtis, Josie Ellyse Hollingsworth
Livonia, Michigan: Sammy Provenzano
Logansport: Kylie Byrd, Lucia Torres, Crystal Villanueva
Noblesville: Aniela Berezny, Emma Cowan, Matthew Joseph Kado, Alexis Ketring
Peru: Drake Harvey Guyer, Landon Gregory Nelson, Elaina Marie Sylvain, Grace Ann Uttinger
Plainfield: Mya Hernandez Urbina
Sharpsville: Kaylee Danielle Beard
Star City: Faith D. Dooley
Swayzee: Landon S. Ashley
Tipton: Alex Moody
Wabash: Ella May Satterthwaite
Windfall: Jace Allan Cassity
Second degree accelerated track inductees included:
Avon: Esther Williams
Hartford City: Samantha Heflin
Indianapolis: Nafissatou Compaore, Stephanie Morales
Kokomo: Jocelyn Irene Drummond, Morgan Grace Tuberty
Lafayette: Natalie Miller
Magodo, Nigeria: Olawunmi Hannah Dada
Marion: Seth Edward Honeycutt, Bayli Toy
Rochester: Jenny Sheets
Twelve Mile: Bethany Marie Rowe
Upland: Samantha Ann Bratcher, Megan Christine Simison
