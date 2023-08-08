SNAHP dean selected for distinguished national fellowship

portrait of a woman in a suit

KOKOMO, Ind. —The dean of Indiana University Kokomo’s School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions is among 23 distinguished nurse educators selected for induction in the Academy of Nursing as part of the National League for Nursing’s 2023 class of fellows.

“The National League for Nursing has always championed excellence in nursing education, which is something I have tried to model my own career after,” said Susan Hendricks. “It’s recognition of what I value.”

Hendricks initially became a nurse educator when her husband’s job brought their family to Kokomo. She initially thought she would teach until she found another job, but discovered she enjoyed it.

“I really like working with students,” she said. “We change the whole course of our students’ lives when they get a degree. We have a great nursing program with personalized attention and excellent clinical placements.”

She hopes to set an example for students and faculty by applying for the fellowship.

“Nurses in general don’t put ourselves out there very often, and as a result, people who do good work don’t always get recognized,” she said. “I want to show that you can and should put your name in for honors. It brings positive attention not only to you, but your employer, which is good.”

Hendricks taught at IU Kokomo for 18 years, then was associate dean for undergraduate programs for the IU School of Nursing at Indianapolis for 12 years. She returned to IU Kokomo in her current role in July 2018.

She will be among nearly 400 academy members selected as leading nurse educators who teach in a range of programs, including top-ranked teaching hospitals, academic institutions, and other organizations committed to advancing the quality of health care in the U.S. and globally.

Selection is based on applicants’ contributions to innovative teaching and/or learning strategies; nursing education research; faculty development activities; academic leadership; promotion of public policy initiatives that advance nursing education; and/or collaborative educational, practice, or community partnerships.

Fellows in the NLN Academy of Nursing Education have made enduring and substantial contributions to nursing education as teachers, mentors, scholars, public policy advocates, practice partners and administrators. They provide visionary leadership and are recognized for their expertise in nursing education.

Hendricks will be inducted as part of the National League of Nursing’s education summit on September 30, near Washington D.C.

