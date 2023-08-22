Summer students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors

A woman sits at a table using a laptop

KOKOMO, Ind. —Fifty full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2023 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.

Students are listed by hometown.

Alexandria

Chelsea L. Beatty

Jennifer Lynn Hart

Anderson

Courtney Shayna Bryant

Avon

Michael Weinblatt

Carmel

Ashlyn M. Bedwell

Celina, Ohio

Erin Ann Grieshop

Elwood

Emily Irene Bragg

Stefanie Dawn Shank

Fishers

Bikramjit Dhillon

Ravneet Dhillon

Flora

Cory Wayne Seward

Greentown

Michelle Martinez

Huntington

Alyssa Wells

Huntley, Illinois

Riley Kathryn Seibert

Indianapolis

Tabatha Pinkert

Emily Nicole Whiteman

Kirklin

Joseph B. Orange

Kokomo

Collin Thomas Free

Brenda Grimm

Tyler Lee Heflin

Andrew Doan Huynh

Michael LaFleur

Johnathon Shane Landis

Nicole LaTourrette

Chloe Long

Thomas Luke Lott

Owen Rheo Myers

Larissa O’Rourke

Lafayette

Gabrielle Anne Nank

Lizton

Alexis N. Hewitt

Logansport

Stormie Lee Ann Rivera

Brooklyn Elizabeth Swisher

Lissette D. Ventura

Mattawan, Michigan

Joshua James Montgomery

McHenry, Ilinois

Scott Daniel Peters

Medaryville

Franklyn Voorhies

Noblesville

Kundwa Mushumba

Peru

Jenna Kay Fry

Katherine Ellen Kramer

Wendy Meredith Wagner

Rochester

Madelyn Grace Conley

Rocklin, California

Christopher Lentz

Royal Center

Alexis Lynne Neal

Russiaville

Allison Lynn Abney

Sara Nicole Penrod

Angela Soupley

St. Louis, Missouri

Michael Hase

South Bend

Gabriella Catherine Arndt

Terre Haute

Tyler Yocom

Verona, Wisconsin

Claire McKensy Ziegler

