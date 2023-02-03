Faculty, staff recognized for years of service to IU Kokomo

Two images of a man giving certificates to a man and a woman

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo honored 49 employees, with a combined total of 620 years of experience, for service to the campus.

Chancellor Mark Canada recognized the faculty and staff members during the annual spring convocation.

Sara Deyo, chemistry laboratory supervisor; Cheryl Little, office manager, physical facilities; and Michael Tulley, interim dean of the School of Education, were honored for 35 years of service.

Christian Chauret, dean of the School of Sciences, said Deyo has been a constant presence in chemistry labs, teaching students from a variety of majors in many levels. She’s also the campus chemical hygiene specialist who ensures labs and facilities meet safety standards and guidelines.

“She teaches science majors, nursing students, and students who take chemistry for general education. She has also taught some lecture classes, and she is very appreciated by her students because of her availability, her flexibility, and her dedication to teaching them good chemistry techniques,” he said.

Little is the mother figure of the physical facilities department, keeping everyone organized and focused, according to John Sarber, director of facilities.

“Her knowledge of the campus systems, phone numbers, payroll, purchasing, and campus history are her strengths,” he said. “She can recite a phone number faster than I can look it up, and she keeps the key system running on a daily basis. Cheryl is an amazing person and employee.”

Canada noted that Tulley returned from retirement to serve the School of Education in his interim role.

“As a highly knowledgeable administrator with decades of experience in higher education, he is again contributing to our work here in this ‘encore’ performance after his retirement,” Canada said. “It’s good to have him back.”

Rob Helms, custodian; Nicole Houston, biology lab instructor; and John Sarber, director of physical facilities, were each applauded for 30-year careers.

Sarber called Helms, “the behind-the-scenes guy that does everything,” including designing set ups for events, campus visits, and VIP days.

“He works with the other people in the set-up department to get things taken care of before anyone is on campus in the morning and gets them torn down and cleaned up afterward without anyone noticing,” Sarber said. “His strength is just getting things done. Rob is a joy to work with.”

Chauret said Houston began her IU Kokomo career as an administrative assistant and took classes to eventually earn a master’s degree. She began teaching anatomy and physiology as an adjunct, then part-time, and finally full-time.

“She is very meticulous and detail oriented, dedicated to student success, and very appreciated by her students,” he said. “She has taught a couple thousand students in nursing, allied health, and health sciences over the years.”

Canada said the campus is fortunate to have Sarber overseeing facilities.

“His combination of experience and dedication to our campus makes him an invaluable member of our team,” he said. “No one knows our facilities and cares about them more than John Sarber.”

Michael Finkler, professor of physiology, and Cathy Valcke, director of external relations and public affairs, received accolades for 25 years of service.

Those recognized for 20 years included Zane Barber, maintenance technician; and Kelly Brown, professor of criminal justice and homeland security.

Fifteen-year service award recipients included Leda Casey, Rod Haywood, Sarah Heath, Joann Kaiser, Joe Keener, Lenora Maze, Patrick Motl, Yusuf Nur, and Thomas Remender.

Those honored for 10 years were Lori Bruns, Rosalyn Davis, Stan Haynes, Heather Humphrey, Tamera Ledbetter, Cynthia Lipkin, Lance Mason, Hisako Masuda, Gloria Preece, Jim Schwindt, Beau Shine, Peter Sposato, Adam Svoboda, Carolyn Townsend, Michelle Westervelt, and Zach Wilson.

Five-year honorees were Nick Baxter, Jim Carter, Christopher Caruvana, Eric Echelbarger, Chris Felts, Samantha Fouts, Sarrah Grubb, Jared Hayman, Derek Kidwell, Joe Little, Dalton Name, Jennifer Paprocki, Tracey Sala, Amy Salmeto-Johnson, and Natalie Schelling.

