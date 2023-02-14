Get free financial aid help at College Goal Sunday

College Goal Sunday logo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Filling out your financial aid application doesn’t have to be difficult.

Financial aid experts at Indiana University Kokomo make filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) easier, with free assistance available at College Goal Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. February 26, in the Library, 2300 South Washington Street, Kokomo. Students planning to attend any college may participate.

“College Goal Sunday helps Hoosier families ensure they get the help they need to qualify for financial aid,” said Meredith Dittfield, financial aid counselor. “We’re excited to offer this assistance to our community, to help make a college degree more accessible.”

IU Kokomo is one of 37 sites statewide participating, offering expert help with the form required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. It must be filed by April 15, 2023 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

Students should attend with a parent or guardian. Parents should bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students over the age of 24 may attend alone and bring their own completed tax paperwork.

Spanish language interpreters will be available during the event.

Families are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA ID at studentaid.gov before attending the event.

Those who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified this spring, and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

Now in its 34th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA).

The event is free, and free parking is available on campus. For more information, go to CollegeGoalSunday.org.

